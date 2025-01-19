High School

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura basketball honors long-time fans Bernie and Lorrie Formanek

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura honored super-fans Bernie and Lorrie Formanek, who have attended games for the past 50 years.
If you have attended a Garner-Hayfield/Ventura basketball game over the past five decades, odds are very good that you have seen Bernie and Lorrie Formanek.

For the past 50 years, Bernie Formanek has attended each and every game played by Garner-Hayfield/Ventura basketball both home and away for boys and girls. His wife, Lorrie, has also been in attendance for all but six games during that span.

“Their devotion, positive spirit and unwavering commitment epitomize everything that is special about small-town basketball.”

“The pride that Bernie and Lorrie Formanek display for our school and basketball programs is second-to-none,” Garner-Hayfield/Ventura girls basketball coach Adam Urness said. “Their devotion, positive spirit and unwavering commitment epitomize everything that is special about small-town basketball.”

Since 1975, the program has played 2,127 consecutive games including Friday night’s doubleheader with Forest City. Between games, the school honors Bernie and Lorrie Formanek with a customized basketball and commemorative framed jersey poster. 

“The longevity of their support is quite remarkable when you take into consideration what it takes to attend every boys and girls basketball game over the span of 50 seasons,” Urness said. “This recognition is a small token of appreciation on behalf of hundreds of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura players and coaches that have come to know Bernie and Lorrie as a fixture at every game for half a century.”

