Hawkeye 10 Conference formally invites two new schools
The Hawkeye 10 Conference is looking to expand in Iowa high school sports. And to do that, they want to bring in a pair of programs that have experienced successful runs in a variety of arenas.
According to multiple reports, those two schools are Carroll and Treynor.
The Creston News previously noted that the conference wants to have two divisions, with one being considered the “large school division” and the other the “small school division.”
“As part of our ongoing mission to provide meaningful, equitable and competitive opportunities for our student-athletes, the Hawkeye 10 Athletic Conference is actively exploring a new structural model for certain activities,” the conference sent out in a press release. “Specifically, we are pursuing a plan to implement large and small school divisions within the conference for select sports and activities.
“This potential change reflects the evolving needs of our member schools and aims to enhance the experience for all participants by ensuring fair competition and promoting growth in our programs.”
Over the course of the past few months, the league has seen several schools express interest to join other conferences. That includes Lewis Central, Glenwood, Harlan and Denison-Schleswig.
At the moment, the Hawkeye 10 features 11 schools in Creston, Clarinda, Carroll Kuemper, Lewis Central, Harlan, Red Oak, Glenwood, Shenandoah, Denison-Schleswig, Council Bluffs St. Albert and Atlantic.
Founded in 1930, the league has grown from six schools to its current standing. Atlantic, Clarinda, Creston, Red Oak and Shenandoah have all been involved in the inauguration, with Glenwood joining in 1951.
Lewis Central came on board in 1970, Harlan a year later, Carroll Kuemper in 1993 and in 2013, Council Bluffs St. Albert joined. Lewis Central is the largest school at the moment with Council Bluffs St. Albert being the smallest.
Corning and Villisca were both members at one point, including Villisca being a founding member.
Conferences are used in Iowa for all high school sports other than football, which uses a two-year, rotating schedule called districts.
Carroll is currently a member of the Raccoon River Conference while Treynor competes in the Western Iowa Conference.