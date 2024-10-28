Hawkeyes ink another top Iowa football prospects
Rayce Heitman has solidified his name as one of the top athletes within the Iowa state borders on the football field. Now, the Williamsburg star will get the chance to continue his career close to home.
Heitman, a two-way threat for the playoff-bound Raiders, confirmed his commitment to the University of Iowa and head coach Kirk Ferentz over the weekend on social media.
“Extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa,” Heitman posted. “Big thanks to all my friends, family, and coaches for this opportunity.”
One of the leading receivers in the state, Heitman targets on the defensive side of the ball as a member of the secondary at the next level. He has recorded 69 tackles including 59 solo stops with nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception.
A gifted receiver and returner, Heitman has 58 receptions for 1,015 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 17.5 yards per catch. He is averaging almost 19 yards per kickoff return and 16 yards per punt return.
Heitman had 506 yards receiving, 120 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns as a junior while also recording 118.5 tackles including 21.5 for loss with 7.5 sacks and 107 solo stops. He was on the field as a sophomore, making 88 tackles with 70 solos and 7.5 for loss.
Williamsburg, 7-2 overall, heads to Independence for Class 3A first round play this Friday night.
Heitman joins the 2025 Iowa recruiting class that includes fellow Iowans Thomas Meyer of Clear Lake, Mason Woods from Iowa City West and Joey VanWetzinga of Pleasant Valley.