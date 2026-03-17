Iowa High School Track And Field: Returning State Champions
While a nasty winter storm hit the state of Iowa this past weekend, we cannot ignore what is next on the sports calendar.
The spring season is here, as indoor track and field meets have already started up. Once the latest snowfall clears, and temps make a move up, the outdoor season will be in full swing towards Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa and the state championships.
Below is a list of returning individual event state track and field champions sorted by classification.
Returning Iowa High School State Track And Field Individual Champions
Boys
Class 4A
- Colin Whitters, Iowa City West, Shot Put
Class 3A
- Connor Kunze, Nevada, 100-Meter Dash
- Tay Seals, Clear Creek-Amana, 110-Meter Hurdles
- Caden Klein, Newton, 200-Meter Dash
- Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque, 800-Meter Run
- Nauman, 1,600-Meter Run
- Nauman, 3,200-Meter Run
- Eli Patterson, Benton Community, High Jump
- Rylan Peters, Waverly-Shell Rock, Long Jump
Class 2A
- Brandon Pedersen, West Branch, 100-Meter Dash
- Cauy Konz, Treynor, 200-Meter Dash
- James Foreman, Unity Christian, 800-Meter Run
- Alex Torres, Vinton-Shellsburg, 1,600-Meter Run
- Emerson Vokes, Grundy Center, 3,200-Meter Run
Class 1A
- Kolby Hodnefield, South Hamilton, 200-Meter Dash (Hodnefield has transferred to Clear Lake)
- Hodnefield, 400-Meter Run
- Trevon Keely, Paton-Churdan, High Jump
- Giovanni Garcia, West Hancock, Long Jump
Para Wheelchair
- Titus Steng, Shenandoah, 100-Meter
- Steng, 200-Meter
- Steng, 400-Meter
- Eli Johnson, Bedford, 800-Meter
Para Ambulatory
- Cameron McGraw, Alburnett, 800-Meter
Girls
Class 4A
- Kloe Nissen, Cedar Falls, 400-Meter Run
- Olivia Fehn, Johnston, 800-Meter Run
- Charlee Gall, Cedar Falls, 1,500-Meter Run
- Piper Messerly, Dallas Center-Grimes, 3,000-Meter Run
- Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa, Discus
- Abby Mecklenburg, Linn-Mar, Long Jump
- Kylee Hill, Burlington, Shot Put
Class 3A
- Keira Andersen, Gilbert, 800-Meter Run
- Marissa Ferebee, Pella, 3,000-Meter Run
- Reese Wagner, North Polk, High Jump
Class 2A
- Rachel Kacmarynski, Pella Christian, 100-Meter Dash
- Leah Bolluyt, Spirit Lake, 100-Meter Hurdles
- Meredith Van Wyk, Pella Christian, 200-Meter Dash
- Bailey Vos, Pella Christian, 400-Meter Run
- Hannah Schroeder, North Fayette Valley, Discus
- Rachel Schany, Emmetsburg, High Jump
Class 1A
- Paige Richards, Madrid, 100-Meter Dash
- Lana Alley, Fremont-Mills, 100-Meter Hurdles
- Jacey Johnston, Saint Ansgar, 200-Meter Dash
- Ada Hansen, Anita CAM, 400-Meter Hurdles
- Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert, 1,500-Meter Run
- Denton, 3,000-Meter Run
- Anna Hadley, Pekin, Discus
- Ella Whitney, Wayne Corydon, Long Jump
Para Wheelchair
- Payton Maas, West Liberty, 100-Meter
Para Ambulatory
- Hannah Longmire, Iowa City West, 100-Meter
- Longmire, 200-Meter
- Longmire, 400-Meter
- Longmire, 800-Meter
- Josie Green, Cascade, Shot Put
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker