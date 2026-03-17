Iowa High School Track And Field: Returning State Champions

While a nasty winter storm hit the state of Iowa this past weekend, we cannot ignore what is next on the sports calendar.

The spring season is here, as indoor track and field meets have already started up. Once the latest snowfall clears, and temps make a move up, the outdoor season will be in full swing towards Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa and the state championships.

Below is a list of returning individual event state track and field champions sorted by classification.

Returning Iowa High School State Track And Field Individual Champions

Boys

Class 4A

Colin Whitters, Iowa City West, Shot Put

Class 3A

May 24, 2025; Des Moines, IA, US; Quentin Nauman Epworth, WD breaks 4 minutes to win the 4A 1600m during the 2025 IOWA HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS at Drake Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-The Des Moines Register | Reese Strickland/Special To The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Connor Kunze, Nevada, 100-Meter Dash

Tay Seals, Clear Creek-Amana, 110-Meter Hurdles

Caden Klein, Newton, 200-Meter Dash

Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque, 800-Meter Run

Nauman, 1,600-Meter Run

Nauman, 3,200-Meter Run

Eli Patterson, Benton Community, High Jump

Rylan Peters, Waverly-Shell Rock, Long Jump

Class 2A

Brandon Pedersen, West Branch, 100-Meter Dash

Cauy Konz, Treynor, 200-Meter Dash

James Foreman, Unity Christian, 800-Meter Run

Alex Torres, Vinton-Shellsburg, 1,600-Meter Run

Emerson Vokes, Grundy Center, 3,200-Meter Run

Class 1A

Kolby Hodnefield, South Hamilton, 200-Meter Dash (Hodnefield has transferred to Clear Lake)

Hodnefield, 400-Meter Run

Trevon Keely, Paton-Churdan, High Jump

Giovanni Garcia, West Hancock, Long Jump

Para Wheelchair

Bedford's Eli Johnson competes in the boys 800 meter wheelchair during the high school state track and field championships, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Titus Steng, Shenandoah, 100-Meter

Steng, 200-Meter

Steng, 400-Meter

Eli Johnson, Bedford, 800-Meter

Para Ambulatory

Cameron McGraw, Alburnett, 800-Meter

Girls

Class 4A

Johnston's Olivia Fehn competes in the 4A 800 meter run during the 2025 Iowa high school state track and field meet at Drake Stadium on May 24, 2025, in Des Moines. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kloe Nissen, Cedar Falls, 400-Meter Run

Olivia Fehn, Johnston, 800-Meter Run

Charlee Gall, Cedar Falls, 1,500-Meter Run

Piper Messerly, Dallas Center-Grimes, 3,000-Meter Run

Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa, Discus

Abby Mecklenburg, Linn-Mar, Long Jump

Kylee Hill, Burlington, Shot Put

Class 3A

Keira Andersen, Gilbert, 800-Meter Run

Marissa Ferebee, Pella, 3,000-Meter Run

Reese Wagner, North Polk, High Jump

Class 2A

Pell Christin’s Rachel Kacmarynski, Bailey Vos, Amaia Agre and Meredith Van WykIn celebrates after winning girls 4x200 meter relay in the state Co-Ed Track & Field at Drake Stadium on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rachel Kacmarynski, Pella Christian, 100-Meter Dash

Leah Bolluyt, Spirit Lake, 100-Meter Hurdles

Meredith Van Wyk, Pella Christian, 200-Meter Dash

Bailey Vos, Pella Christian, 400-Meter Run

Hannah Schroeder, North Fayette Valley, Discus

Rachel Schany, Emmetsburg, High Jump

Class 1A

Paige Richards, Madrid, 100-Meter Dash

Lana Alley, Fremont-Mills, 100-Meter Hurdles

Jacey Johnston, Saint Ansgar, 200-Meter Dash

Ada Hansen, Anita CAM, 400-Meter Hurdles

Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert, 1,500-Meter Run

Denton, 3,000-Meter Run

Anna Hadley, Pekin, Discus

Ella Whitney, Wayne Corydon, Long Jump

Para Wheelchair

Payton Maas, West Liberty, 100-Meter

Para Ambulatory