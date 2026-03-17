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Iowa High School Track And Field: Returning State Champions

List of athletes who won gold in 2025 set to return this spring.
Dana Becker|
Clear Creek Amana's Tay Seals looks down the lane ahead of the boys 110m hurdles on April 25, 2025, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Clear Creek Amana's Tay Seals looks down the lane ahead of the boys 110m hurdles on April 25, 2025, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While a nasty winter storm hit the state of Iowa this past weekend, we cannot ignore what is next on the sports calendar.

The spring season is here, as indoor track and field meets have already started up. Once the latest snowfall clears, and temps make a move up, the outdoor season will be in full swing towards Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa and the state championships.

Below is a list of returning individual event state track and field champions sorted by classification.

Returning Iowa High School State Track And Field Individual Champions

Boys

Class 4A

  • Colin Whitters, Iowa City West, Shot Put

Class 3A

Quentin Nauman, Iowa, track and field
May 24, 2025; Des Moines, IA, US; Quentin Nauman Epworth, WD breaks 4 minutes to win the 4A 1600m during the 2025 IOWA HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS at Drake Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-The Des Moines Register | Reese Strickland/Special To The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Connor Kunze, Nevada, 100-Meter Dash
  • Tay Seals, Clear Creek-Amana, 110-Meter Hurdles
  • Caden Klein, Newton, 200-Meter Dash
  • Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque, 800-Meter Run
  • Nauman, 1,600-Meter Run
  • Nauman, 3,200-Meter Run
  • Eli Patterson, Benton Community, High Jump
  • Rylan Peters, Waverly-Shell Rock, Long Jump

Class 2A

  • Brandon Pedersen, West Branch, 100-Meter Dash
  • Cauy Konz, Treynor, 200-Meter Dash
  • James Foreman, Unity Christian, 800-Meter Run
  • Alex Torres, Vinton-Shellsburg, 1,600-Meter Run
  • Emerson Vokes, Grundy Center, 3,200-Meter Run

Class 1A

  • Kolby Hodnefield, South Hamilton, 200-Meter Dash (Hodnefield has transferred to Clear Lake)
  • Hodnefield, 400-Meter Run
  • Trevon Keely, Paton-Churdan, High Jump
  • Giovanni Garcia, West Hancock, Long Jump

Para Wheelchair

Eli Johnson, Iowa, track and field
Bedford's Eli Johnson competes in the boys 800 meter wheelchair during the high school state track and field championships, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Titus Steng, Shenandoah, 100-Meter
  • Steng, 200-Meter
  • Steng, 400-Meter
  • Eli Johnson, Bedford, 800-Meter

Para Ambulatory

  • Cameron McGraw, Alburnett, 800-Meter

Girls

Class 4A

Olivia Fehn, Iowa, track and field
Johnston's Olivia Fehn competes in the 4A 800 meter run during the 2025 Iowa high school state track and field meet at Drake Stadium on May 24, 2025, in Des Moines. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Kloe Nissen, Cedar Falls, 400-Meter Run
  • Olivia Fehn, Johnston, 800-Meter Run
  • Charlee Gall, Cedar Falls, 1,500-Meter Run
  • Piper Messerly, Dallas Center-Grimes, 3,000-Meter Run
  • Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa, Discus
  • Abby Mecklenburg, Linn-Mar, Long Jump
  • Kylee Hill, Burlington, Shot Put

Class 3A

  • Keira Andersen, Gilbert, 800-Meter Run
  • Marissa Ferebee, Pella, 3,000-Meter Run
  • Reese Wagner, North Polk, High Jump

Class 2A

Rachel Kacmarynski, Meredith Van Wyk, Bailey Vos, Iowa, track and field
Pell Christin’s Rachel Kacmarynski, Bailey Vos, Amaia Agre and Meredith Van WykIn celebrates after winning girls 4x200 meter relay in the state Co-Ed Track & Field at Drake Stadium on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Rachel Kacmarynski, Pella Christian, 100-Meter Dash
  • Leah Bolluyt, Spirit Lake, 100-Meter Hurdles
  • Meredith Van Wyk, Pella Christian, 200-Meter Dash
  • Bailey Vos, Pella Christian, 400-Meter Run
  • Hannah Schroeder, North Fayette Valley, Discus
  • Rachel Schany, Emmetsburg, High Jump

Class 1A

  • Paige Richards, Madrid, 100-Meter Dash
  • Lana Alley, Fremont-Mills, 100-Meter Hurdles
  • Jacey Johnston, Saint Ansgar, 200-Meter Dash
  • Ada Hansen, Anita CAM, 400-Meter Hurdles
  • Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert, 1,500-Meter Run
  • Denton, 3,000-Meter Run
  • Anna Hadley, Pekin, Discus
  • Ella Whitney, Wayne Corydon, Long Jump

Para Wheelchair

  • Payton Maas, West Liberty, 100-Meter

Para Ambulatory

  • Hannah Longmire, Iowa City West, 100-Meter
  • Longmire, 200-Meter
  • Longmire, 400-Meter
  • Longmire, 800-Meter
  • Josie Green, Cascade, Shot Put

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Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

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