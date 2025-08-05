High School On SI Iowa All-State Softball Teams
With the conclusion of the Iowa high school softball season, it is time to hand out individual honors.
That means putting together the High School On SI all-state teams for each of the five classifications, along with an elite team combining all of the players within the state.
We have elected to place nine players on each of the three teams within each classification while also selecting nine for the elite team. Positions were ignored for the process, with players who also pitched being viewed for either their pitching stats or batting stats only.
Here is the 2025 High School On SI Iowa All-State Softball teams:
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI IOWA ALL-STATE SOFTBALL
Elite Team
- Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, freshman
- Leah Conlon, Sioux City East, senior
- Kasey Kane, Pleasant Valley, senior
- Mariah Myers, St. Edmond, senior
- Ava Husak, North Polk, senior
- Braylen Conlon, Cedar Rapids Xavier, senior
- Pearson Hall, West Liberty, senior
- Julia Roth, Dubuque Wahlert, junior
- Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial, junior
Class 5A
First Team
- Jordyn Kennedy, Ankeny Centennial, junior
- Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, freshman
- Leah Conlon, Sioux City East, senior
- Kasey Kane, Pleasant Valley, senior
- Aunya Van Zetten, Waukee Northwest, senior
- Mackenzie Mohler, Valley, senior
- Emily Koranda, Linn-Mar, senior
- Clara Page, Des Moines Roosevelt, sophomore
- Mady Ott, Ankeny Centennial, junior
Second Team
- Grace Anderson, Johnston, senior
- Lexi Trueg, Cedar Falls, junior
- Kari Rose, Valley, junior
- Kennedy Borud, Southeast Polk, senior
- Riley Redig, Cedar Rapids Prairie, senior
- Sam Gripp, Indianola, sophomore
- Lily Knutson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, junior
- Laurel Richards, Waukee Northwest, senior
- Tatum Johnson, Urbandale, junior
Third Team
- Brooklyn Teerlinck, Bettendorf, senior
- Morgan Hewitt, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, senior
- Kaylynn Shorter, Davenport North, senior
- Molly Carlson, Iowa City High, junior
- Sydney Smalley, Ames, senior
- Grayce Reiners, Johnston, junior
- Ashley Hansen, Pleasant Valley, junior
- Lianna Hull, Iowa City High, senior
- Jesslyn Stairs, Southeast Polk, senior
Class 4A
First Team
- Ava Husak, North Polk, senior
- Braylen Conlon, Cedar Rapids Xavier, senior
- Katie Pilcher, Cedar Rapids Xavier, senior
- Jenah Gray, Dallas Center-Grimes, sophomore
- Hope Alstott, Fort Dodge, sophomore
- Emma Eekhoff, Pella, senior
- Carly Brewer, Norwalk, senior
- Aubree Davis, Lewis Central, junior
- Chloe Roling, Carlisle, freshman
Second Team
- Lauren Hagedorn, ADM, junior
- Brooklyn Ocker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, senior
- Nyah Hulbert, Norwalk, senior
- Lucy Porter, Fort Dodge, senior
- Kyla Schulte, Clear Creek-Amana, junior
- Zoey Breeding, Winterset, senior
- Melanie Runde, Western Dubuque, junior
- Mack Sims, Newton, junior
- Adalynn Johnson, North Scott, junior
Third Team
- Ellie Doster, Fort Dodge, sophomore
- Addison Lyddon, Dallas Center-Grimes, junior
- Katie Sniezek, Gilbert, junior
- Brenna Williams, Clear Creek-Amana, junior
- Logan Brown, Carlisle, senior
- Carley Jonker, Cedar Rapids Xavier, senior
- Katie Scheckel, Pella, junior
- Rhiannon Rees, Grinnell, junior
- Katelyn Klever, North Polk, senior
Class 3A
First Team
- Julia Roth, Dubuque Wahlert, junior
- Pearson Hall, West Liberty, senior
- Jersey Metz, Williamsburg, junior
- Makenna Hughes, Williamsburg, senior
- Hayden Gookin, Mount Vernon, sophomore
- Rylee Yager, Estherville-Lincoln Central, senior
- Addyson Jeske, Eagle Grove, senior
- Grace Pence, Albia, junior
- Libby Winters, PCM, freshman
Second Team
- Alley Gorsh, Williamsburg, senior
- Ruth Tauber, Dubuque Wahlert, junior
- Rylee Parson, PCM, junior
- Hillary Ruschy, Estherville-Lincoln Central, senior
- Mya Hillers, Center Point-Urbana, senior
- Kavri Van Kekerix, Boyden-Hull, senior
- Ana Glawe, Benton, senior
- Reagan Haynes, Algona, sophomore
- Ella Greiner, Washington, senior
Third Team
- Peyton Jeter, Roland-Story, senior
- Isabel Bernard, Sumner-Fredericksburg, senior
- Leighton Salazar, Washington, junior
- Charlotte Nigey, Davenport Assumption, junior
- Taylor Schwenn, Clear Lake, sophomore
- Taylor Sanchez, Williamsburg, sophomore
- Sully Hall, West Liberty, sophomore
- Camden Webb, PCM, freshman
- Haylee Stokes, Estherville-Lincoln Central, senior
Class 2A
First Team
- Finley Netten, Van Meter, senior
- Libby Trewin, West Fork, senior
- Jersey Hawf, West Lyon, senior
- Grace Kissell, Louisa-Muscatine, freshman
- Haley Glade, Earlham, senior
- Allison Toft, Durant, sophomore
- Savannah Lucas, West Monona, senior
- Delaney Matthews, Treynor, junior
- Halee Hauswirth, Pocahontas Area, junior
Second Team
- Addison Frake, Cascade, junior
- Ava Hohenadel, Van Meter, senior
- Ella Langenhorst, West Lyon, senior
- Chloe Snyder, Pella Christian, sophomore
- Olivia Chapman, Osage, freshman
- Hannah Kissell, Louisa-Muscatine, junior
- Peyton Grabenbauer, East Marshall, junior
- JoAnna Wallace, West Fork, senior
- Sharli Fessler, Central Springs, senior
Third Team
- Sarah Mead, Jesup, junior
- Addie Clark, Lisbon, senior
- Brenna Staab, MMCRU, senior
- Cali Richards, Van Meter, senior
- Braylyn Childress, West Lyon, junior
- McKenna Baker, West Monona, sophomore
- Kallie Freiburger, Maquoketa Valley, junior
- Marissa Askeland, Griswold, senior
- Lily Coil, Columbus, senior
Class 1A
First Team
- Mariah Myers, St. Edmond, senior
- Rachel Eglseder, Edgewood-Colesburg, junior
- Sami Kruckenberg, Mason City Newman, junior
- Jaycee Neer, Southeast Warren, senior
- Josephine Moore, Sigourney, senior
- Claire Lodge, Clarksville, senior
- Izzie Moore, Wayne, senior
- Charlie Pryor, Woodbine, senior
- Madison Kelley, Riverside, junior
Second Team
- Katie Quick, Ankeny Christian, senior
- Lauren Gibb, St. Edmond, senior
- Emmalee Manwarren, Clarksville, senior
- Allie Joe Fortune, Wayne, senior
- Taylor Buhr, Wapsie Valley, junior
- Kinzee Hinders, Newell-Fonda, senior
- Ellie Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys, senior
- Elly Henderson, Riverside, senior
- Kenzie Bridgewater, North Linn, senior
Third Team
- Kamryn Fink, Highland, freshman
- Addison Winters, Kee, junior
- Keirstein Klein, Murray, junior
- Faith Shirbroun, St. Edmond, junior
- Paige Kampman, Clarksville, junior
- Lainey Schuknecht, Akron-Westfield, senior
- Espyn Decker, Wapsie Valley, senior
- Ava Whitney, Wayne, sophomore
- Sydney Lovrien, Clarksville, junior