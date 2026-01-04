High School

Iowa High School Boys Basketball: Top Freshman Players

Here are some of the top ninth-graders in Iowa high school boys basketball

With the season reaching the holiday break, now is the perfect time to take a look at the top Iowa high school boys basketball players by grade.

These are just some of the top players in Iowa and not a complete list of all of them. Statistics are based on those uploaded to the Bound website by January 2, 2026.

Here are the top freshman boys basketball players in Iowa high school basketball:

Roman Henry, Sioux City West

Not only a top freshman, but one of the best players regardless of grade, Roman Henry is averaging 26 points with seven rebounds, nearly four assists and almost four steals per game.

Tyler Kubovec, Lisbon

It has been a strong start for the high school career of Tyler Kubovec, who is averaging 15 points ith 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals and two assists a night.

George Nelson, Nevada

The Cubs feature a rising star in George Nelson, as the ninth-grader is averaging almost 15 points with four rebounds, over two steals and two assists.

Grayson Lloyd, Woodbury Central

Grayson Lloyd, a guard, is sitting at 14.5 points with five rebounds and two assists per game as 2026 begins.

Kynzer Norman, Central Decatur

Along with nearly seven rebounds per game, Kynzer Norman averages over 13 points per contest.

Jack Ragar, Holy Trinity Catholic Fort Madison

Another big-time rebounder as a youngster, Jack Ragar grabs nearly eight rebounds with just under four assists, over two steals and 13 points per game.

Alex Tanny, Wahlert Catholic

The big man in the middle, Alex Tanny produces 11 points and six rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles.

Conner Winters, Kee

Dominating inside the paint nightly is Conner Winters at 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and over both a steal and an assist per game.

Keenan Lundy, Van Meter

A nightly stat-stuffer is Keenan Lundy, as the Bulldog freshman averages seven points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals per game.

Drew McKowen, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

The last name will create talk, but Drew McKowen is already producing, averaging 6.5 points with four rebounds, two assists and two steals a night.

Robert Seals, Des Moines North

Forming a strong 1-2 punch for the Polar Bears is Robert Seals, as he is averaging 10.5 points, three steals and 2.5 assists per game.

