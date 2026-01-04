Iowa High School Boys Basketball: Top Freshman Players
With the season reaching the holiday break, now is the perfect time to take a look at the top Iowa high school boys basketball players by grade.
These are just some of the top players in Iowa and not a complete list of all of them. Statistics are based on those uploaded to the Bound website by January 2, 2026.
Here are the top freshman boys basketball players in Iowa high school basketball:
Roman Henry, Sioux City West
Not only a top freshman, but one of the best players regardless of grade, Roman Henry is averaging 26 points with seven rebounds, nearly four assists and almost four steals per game.
Tyler Kubovec, Lisbon
It has been a strong start for the high school career of Tyler Kubovec, who is averaging 15 points ith 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals and two assists a night.
George Nelson, Nevada
The Cubs feature a rising star in George Nelson, as the ninth-grader is averaging almost 15 points with four rebounds, over two steals and two assists.
Grayson Lloyd, Woodbury Central
Grayson Lloyd, a guard, is sitting at 14.5 points with five rebounds and two assists per game as 2026 begins.
Kynzer Norman, Central Decatur
Along with nearly seven rebounds per game, Kynzer Norman averages over 13 points per contest.
Jack Ragar, Holy Trinity Catholic Fort Madison
Another big-time rebounder as a youngster, Jack Ragar grabs nearly eight rebounds with just under four assists, over two steals and 13 points per game.
Alex Tanny, Wahlert Catholic
The big man in the middle, Alex Tanny produces 11 points and six rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles.
Conner Winters, Kee
Dominating inside the paint nightly is Conner Winters at 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and over both a steal and an assist per game.
Keenan Lundy, Van Meter
A nightly stat-stuffer is Keenan Lundy, as the Bulldog freshman averages seven points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals per game.
Drew McKowen, Cedar Rapids Kennedy
The last name will create talk, but Drew McKowen is already producing, averaging 6.5 points with four rebounds, two assists and two steals a night.
Robert Seals, Des Moines North
Forming a strong 1-2 punch for the Polar Bears is Robert Seals, as he is averaging 10.5 points, three steals and 2.5 assists per game.