Not to be forgotten, the eight-player classification in Iowa high school football deserves a set of rankings for itself.
Offenses are the name of the game on the shorter field, as teams can score in a hurry - and score a lot. But the class is really growing, as high-level Division I prospects are coming out of the eight-player ranks.
As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 1 Eight-Player Top 8:
High School on SI Iowa Week 1 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8
1. Bishop Garrigan
Last season: 11-1
Next game: vs. Kingsley-Pierson, Friday, August 29
2. Woodbine
Last season: 8-2
Next game: at Lenox, Friday, August 29
3. Iowa Valley (1-0)
Last week: defeated Springville, 45-9
Last season: 8-2
Next game: vs. Don Bosco, Friday, August 29
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Last season: 11-2
Next game: vs. Janesville, Friday, August 29
5. Montezuma
Last season: 10-2
Next game: at Springville, Friday, August 29
6. Easton Valley
Last season: 5-4
Next game: vs. Winfield-Mt. Union, Thursday, August 28
7. Don Bosco
Last season: 10-1
Next game: at Iowa Valley, Friday, August 29
8. GTRA
Last season: 7-2
Next game: at West Bend-Mallard, Friday, August 29
Others receiving votes: St. Edmond, Remsen St. Mary's, Edgewood-Colesburg, Janesville, Lenox, Ar-We-Va, Fremont-Mills, Southeast Warren, Audubon, Belle Plaine.