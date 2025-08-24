High School

The top teams in eight-player football ranked in Iowa

Dana Becker

Bedford senior quarterback Conner Nally (5) is forced to rush his pass as the Bishop Garrigan (Algona) Golden Bears compete against the Bedford Bulldogs for the Eight-Player championship on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Bedford senior quarterback Conner Nally (5) is forced to rush his pass as the Bishop Garrigan (Algona) Golden Bears compete against the Bedford Bulldogs for the Eight-Player championship on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. / Lee Navin/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Not to be forgotten, the eight-player classification in Iowa high school football deserves a set of rankings for itself.

Offenses are the name of the game on the shorter field, as teams can score in a hurry - and score a lot. But the class is really growing, as high-level Division I prospects are coming out of the eight-player ranks.

As a way to separate 11-player from eight-player, here are the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 1 Eight-Player Top 8:

1. Bishop Garrigan

Last season: 11-1
Next game: vs. Kingsley-Pierson, Friday, August 29

2. Woodbine

Last season: 8-2
Next game: at Lenox, Friday, August 29

3. Iowa Valley (1-0)

Last week: defeated Springville, 45-9

Last season: 8-2
Next game: vs. Don Bosco, Friday, August 29

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Last season: 11-2
Next game: vs. Janesville, Friday, August 29

5. Montezuma

Last season: 10-2
Next game: at Springville, Friday, August 29

6. Easton Valley

Last season: 5-4
Next game: vs. Winfield-Mt. Union, Thursday, August 28

7. Don Bosco

Last season: 10-1
Next game: at Iowa Valley, Friday, August 29

8. GTRA

Last season: 7-2
Next game: at West Bend-Mallard, Friday, August 29

Others receiving votes: St. Edmond, Remsen St. Mary's, Edgewood-Colesburg, Janesville, Lenox, Ar-We-Va, Fremont-Mills, Southeast Warren, Audubon, Belle Plaine.

