High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 1 Top 25 Fared
The first official Football Friday Night is in the books, as the Iowa high school football season is now in full swing..
How did the teams ranked in the Top 25 fare through opening week?
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 1 Top 25 fared:
High School on SI Iowa Week 1 High School Football Week 1 Top 25 Fared
1. West Des Moines Valley
Last week: defeated Dowling Catholic, 20-19
2. Iowa City Liberty
Last week: defeated Cedar Falls, 15-14
3. Waukee
Last week: lost to Johnston, 13-3
4. Sioux City East
Last week: defeated Sioux City North, 38-3
5. Lewis Central
Last week: lost to North Polk, 27-24
6. Southeast Polk
Last week: defeated Ankeny Centennial, 30-14
7. Dowling Catholic
Last week: lost to West Des Moines Valley, 20-19
8. Ankeny Centennial
Last week: lost to Southeast Polk, 30-14
9. Norwalk
Last week: lost to Indianola, 28-14
10. Clear Creek-Amana
Last week: defeated Davenport West, 63-0
11. Cedar Rapids Xavier
Last week: defeated North Scott, 31-0
12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Last week: lost to Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 14-6
13. Mount Vernon
Last week: defeated Monticello, 56-12
14. Algona
Last week: defeated Spirit Lake, 33-21
15. Fort Dodge
Last week: defeated Mason City, 20-14
16. Pella
Last week: defeated Ballard, 26-7
17. ADM
Last week: defeated Winterset, 45-20
18 Harlan
Last week: lost to Underwood, 33-29
19. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Last week: defeated Sergeant Bluff-Lut, 14-6
20. Carroll Kuemper
Last week: defeated Cherokee, 44-28
21. OABCIG
Last week: defeated Ridge View, 24-7
22. Grundy Center
Last week: defeated Aplington-Parkersburg, 35-13
23. Iowa City Regina
Last week: defeated Wilton, 42-20
24. Cedar Falls
Last week: lost to Iowa City Liberty, 15-14
25. Pleasant Valley
Last week: vs. Bettendorf, Saturday, August 30