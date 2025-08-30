High School

Week 1 is officially in the books in Iowa high school football

Dana Becker

West Des Moines Valley's Jayden McGregory runs the ball during the West Des Moines Valley and Waterloo West football game at Valley Stadium on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in West Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first official Football Friday Night is in the books, as the Iowa high school football season is now in full swing..

How did the teams ranked in the Top 25 fare through opening week? 

The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 1 Top 25 fared:

1. West Des Moines Valley

Last week: defeated Dowling Catholic, 20-19

2. Iowa City Liberty

Last week: defeated Cedar Falls, 15-14

3. Waukee

Last week: lost to Johnston, 13-3

4. Sioux City East

Last week: defeated Sioux City North, 38-3

5. Lewis Central

Last week: lost to North Polk, 27-24

6. Southeast Polk

Last week: defeated Ankeny Centennial, 30-14

7. Dowling Catholic

Last week: lost to West Des Moines Valley, 20-19

8. Ankeny Centennial

Last week: lost to Southeast Polk, 30-14

9. Norwalk

Last week: lost to Indianola, 28-14

10. Clear Creek-Amana

Last week: defeated Davenport West, 63-0

11. Cedar Rapids Xavier

Last week: defeated North Scott, 31-0

12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Last week: lost to Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 14-6

13. Mount Vernon

Last week: defeated Monticello, 56-12

14. Algona

Last week: defeated Spirit Lake, 33-21

15. Fort Dodge

Last week: defeated Mason City, 20-14

16. Pella

Last week: defeated Ballard, 26-7

17. ADM

Last week: defeated Winterset, 45-20

18 Harlan

Last week: lost to Underwood, 33-29

19. Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Last week: defeated Sergeant Bluff-Lut, 14-6

20. Carroll Kuemper

Last week: defeated Cherokee, 44-28

21. OABCIG

Last week: defeated Ridge View, 24-7

22. Grundy Center

Last week: defeated Aplington-Parkersburg, 35-13

23. Iowa City Regina

Last week: defeated Wilton, 42-20

24. Cedar Falls

Last week: lost to Iowa City Liberty, 15-14

25. Pleasant Valley

Last week: vs. Bettendorf, Saturday, August 30

