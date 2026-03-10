Iowa Girls High School Basketball All-State Teams, Player Of Year Revealed
With the conclusion of the Iowa girls high school basketball season, it is time to hand out individual hardware to the best of the best.
High School on SI has put together three teams of seven in each of the five classifications of Iowa girls high school basketball to form all-state teams.
Player Of The Year Announced In All Five Classes
Also, the player of the year has been named in each class, as Jenica Lewis of Johnston secured the honor in Class 5A. The 4A player of the year was Averie Lower of Clear Creek-Amana, Emily Tanny of Dubuque Wahlert Catholic claimed the honor in 3A, Nodaway Valley’s Izzy Eisbach was named in 2A and Rowan Jacobi from Springville in 1A.
Lewis was also named the High School on SI Iowa Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
The five players of the year were all first team all-state selections.
Here are the High School on SI Iowa Girls Basketball All-State Teams.
High School On SI Iowa Girls All-State Basketball
Class 5A
First Team
- Jenica Lewis, Johnston, Senior
- Alyvia McCorkle, Bettendorf, Senior
- Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West, Senior
- Natalie Ramsey, Iowa City Liberty, Senior
- Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic, Senior
- Grace Fincham, Iowa City West, Senior
- Jayla Williams, Ankeny, Senior
Second Team
- Bentley Dill, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Sophomore
- KeaOnna Worley, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Junior
- Katie Muller, Dowling Catholic, Junior
- Lizzie Beam, Ankeny Centennial, Junior
- Dreya Kern, Linn-Mar, Senior
- Kelli Kalb, Johnston, Sophomore
- Isabelle Kremer, Pleasant Valley, Senior
Third Team
- Sira Doumbia, Cedar Rapids Washington, Junior
- Tylee Weite, Valley, Junior
- Emma Ryder, Ottumwa, Freshman
- Addie Naughton, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Senior
- Sadie McCann, Waukee Northwest, Sophomore
- Karis Finley, Cedar Falls, Senior
- Raelyn Lacourse, Davenport West, Senior
Class 4A
First Team
- Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk, Sophomore
- Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior
- Kendra Boatman, Keokuk, Senior
- Melina Snoozy, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Junior
- Tenley Levin, Solon, Freshman
- Mylee Stiefel, Burlington, Senior
- Macy Comito, Carlisle, Senior
Second Team
- Maryn Franken, Sioux Center
- Maggie McChesney, Glenwood, Junior
- Lizzy Frazell, Waverly-Shell Rock, Junior
- Bre VanDenTop, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Senior
- Fayth Sullivan, North Polk, Junior
- Allie Moeller, North Scott, Senior
- Jhaliana Guy, Clinton, Sophomore
Third Team
- Daphne Brown, Burlington, Senior
- Ava Putman, Central DeWitt, Senior
- LJ Maehl, Fort Dodge, Senior
- Callie Halles, Gilbert, Junior
- Grace Kenkel, Storm Lake, Senior
- Trishelle Miller, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Senior
- Lena Evans, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior
Class 3A
First Team
- Savanna Wright, Mount Vernon, Sophomore
- Albany Reinke, Spirit Lake, Freshman
- Emily Tanny, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Freshman
- Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee, Junior
- Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian, Senior
- Kalyn Scamman, Shenandoah, Sophomore
- Cora Widel, Maquoketa, Senior
Second Team
- Aubrey Kroymann, Maquoketa, Senior
- Taylor Franck, Mount Vernon, Senior
- Kadley Bailey, Creston, Senior
- Riley Johnson, Roland-Story, Junior
- Grace Holsteen, Mediapolis, Senior
- Elsa Tiefenthaler, Kuemper Catholic, Senior
- Rachel Kacmarynski, Pella Christian, Junior
Third Team
- Elody England, Iowa Falls-Alden, Sophomore
- Haydin Becker, Oelwein, Senior
- Riley Meyer, Okoboji, Junior
- Ava Fischer, Humboldt, Senior
- Addison Marcks, Osage, Senior
- Tori Lindsay, PCM, Senior
- Hayden Kuhlmann, Spirit Lake, Junior
Class 2A
First Team
- Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley, Senior
- Hudsyn Ranschau, Rock Valley, Senior
- Rachel Schany, Emmetsburg, Senior
- Sydney Doeschot, Hinton, Senior
- Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina, Sophomore
- Audra Burbridge, Maquoketa Valley, Sophomore
- Isabella Schisel, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Senior
Second Team
- Avery Wilson, Sioux Central, Senior
- Brynn Clarahan, Sigourney, Sophomore
- Izzy Gilbertson, Mount Ayr, Junior
- Danika Hoogendoorn, Central Lyon, Senior
- Taylor Davis, Hudson, Junior
- Bryndall Paterson, MVAOCOU, Freshman
- Bailey Boeve, Hinton, Senior
Third Team
- Khloe Mefferd, Pocahontas Area, Senior
- Camdyn Richter, ACGC, Senior
- Haevyn Ranschau, Rock Valley, Senior
- Alaina Gourley, Danville, Senior
- Brenna Johnson, Westwood
- Moriah Otto, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Senior
- Taylor Rypkema, Central Lyon, Sophomore
Class 1A
First Team
- Rowan Jacobi, Springville, Senior
- Graclyn Eastman, Bishop Garrigan, Junior
- Kamryn Fink, Highland, Sophomore
- Kennedy Brant, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Senior
- Lindsey Haken, George-Little Rock, Senior
- Avah Underwood, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Senior
- Taryn Petersen, Exira-EHK, Junior
Second Team
- Ellie Sievers, Newell-Fonda, Sophomore
- Cora Sauer, Lake Mills, Senior
- Paige Kampman, Clarksville, Senior
- Kylee Pexa, Dunkerton, Junior
- Kennedy Brant, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Senior
- Rylee Mudderman, Kee, Junior
- Jacey Johnston, Saint Ansgar, Senior
Third Team
- Eden Horn, St. Edmond, Freshman
- Mallya Berry, Murray, Sophomore
- Finley Jacque, Lone Tree, Senior
- Brystal Peck, Wayne, Junior
- Brooke Bielle, Mason City Newman, Junior
- Ainsley Ulrich, North Union, Junior
- Elly Sieh, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Senior
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker