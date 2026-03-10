High School

Iowa Girls High School Basketball All-State Teams, Player Of Year Revealed

High School on SI announces top honors for Iowa girls basketball.
Johnston guard Jenica Lewis (10) goes for a layup around Waukee Northwest forward Logan Vogt (24) during third quarter in the 5A girls high school state basketball championship game on March 6, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
Johnston guard Jenica Lewis (10) goes for a layup around Waukee Northwest forward Logan Vogt (24) during third quarter in the 5A girls high school state basketball championship game on March 6, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa. | NIrmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the conclusion of the Iowa girls high school basketball season, it is time to hand out individual hardware to the best of the best.

High School on SI has put together three teams of seven in each of the five classifications of Iowa girls high school basketball to form all-state teams.

Player Of The Year Announced In All Five Classes

Averie Lower, Iowa, girls basketball, player of the year
Clear Creek Amana's Averie Lower (10) drives to the basket against Carlisle's Mallie Stoner (2) on March 3, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also, the player of the year has been named in each class, as Jenica Lewis of Johnston secured the honor in Class 5A. The 4A player of the year was Averie Lower of Clear Creek-Amana, Emily Tanny of Dubuque Wahlert Catholic claimed the honor in 3A, Nodaway Valley’s Izzy Eisbach was named in 2A and Rowan Jacobi from Springville in 1A.

Lewis was also named the High School on SI Iowa Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The five players of the year were all first team all-state selections.

Here are the High School on SI Iowa Girls Basketball All-State Teams.

High School On SI Iowa Girls All-State Basketball

Class 5A

First Team

  • Jenica Lewis, Johnston, Senior
  • Alyvia McCorkle, Bettendorf, Senior
  • Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West, Senior
  • Natalie Ramsey, Iowa City Liberty, Senior
  • Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic, Senior
  • Grace Fincham, Iowa City West, Senior
  • Jayla Williams, Ankeny, Senior

Second Team

  • Bentley Dill, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Sophomore
  • KeaOnna Worley, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Junior
  • Katie Muller, Dowling Catholic, Junior
  • Lizzie Beam, Ankeny Centennial, Junior
  • Dreya Kern, Linn-Mar, Senior
  • Kelli Kalb, Johnston, Sophomore
  • Isabelle Kremer, Pleasant Valley, Senior

Third Team

  • Sira Doumbia, Cedar Rapids Washington, Junior
  • Tylee Weite, Valley, Junior
  • Emma Ryder, Ottumwa, Freshman
  • Addie Naughton, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Senior
  • Sadie McCann, Waukee Northwest, Sophomore
  • Karis Finley, Cedar Falls, Senior
  • Raelyn Lacourse, Davenport West, Senior

Class 4A

First Team

  • Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk, Sophomore
  • Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior
  • Kendra Boatman, Keokuk, Senior
  • Melina Snoozy, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Junior
  • Tenley Levin, Solon, Freshman
  • Mylee Stiefel, Burlington, Senior
  • Macy Comito, Carlisle, Senior

Second Team

  • Maryn Franken, Sioux Center
  • Maggie McChesney, Glenwood, Junior
  • Lizzy Frazell, Waverly-Shell Rock, Junior
  • Bre VanDenTop, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Senior
  • Fayth Sullivan, North Polk, Junior
  • Allie Moeller, North Scott, Senior
  • Jhaliana Guy, Clinton, Sophomore

Third Team

  • Daphne Brown, Burlington, Senior
  • Ava Putman, Central DeWitt, Senior
  • LJ Maehl, Fort Dodge, Senior
  • Callie Halles, Gilbert, Junior
  • Grace Kenkel, Storm Lake, Senior
  • Trishelle Miller, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Senior
  • Lena Evans, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior

Class 3A

First Team

Cora Wide, Savanna Wright, Iowa, girls basketball, all-state
Mount Vernon guard Savanna Wright (10) goes for a layup as Maquoketa Cora Widel (44) during the third quarter in the 3A girls high school state basketball championship game on March 6, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Savanna Wright, Mount Vernon, Sophomore
  • Albany Reinke, Spirit Lake, Freshman
  • Emily Tanny, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Freshman
  • Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee, Junior
  • Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian, Senior
  • Kalyn Scamman, Shenandoah, Sophomore
  • Cora Widel, Maquoketa, Senior

Second Team

  • Aubrey Kroymann, Maquoketa, Senior
  • Taylor Franck, Mount Vernon, Senior
  • Kadley Bailey, Creston, Senior
  • Riley Johnson, Roland-Story, Junior
  • Grace Holsteen, Mediapolis, Senior
  • Elsa Tiefenthaler, Kuemper Catholic, Senior
  • Rachel Kacmarynski, Pella Christian, Junior

Third Team

  • Elody England, Iowa Falls-Alden, Sophomore
  • Haydin Becker, Oelwein, Senior
  • Riley Meyer, Okoboji, Junior
  • Ava Fischer, Humboldt, Senior
  • Addison Marcks, Osage, Senior
  • Tori Lindsay, PCM, Senior
  • Hayden Kuhlmann, Spirit Lake, Junior

Class 2A

First Team

Sydney Doeschot, Iowa, girls basketball, all-state
Central Lyon's Georgie Oedekoven (22) knocks the ball from Hinton's Sydney Doeschot during the 2A IGHSAU state basketball championship at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Des Moines. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley, Senior
  • Hudsyn Ranschau, Rock Valley, Senior
  • Rachel Schany, Emmetsburg, Senior
  • Sydney Doeschot, Hinton, Senior
  • Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina, Sophomore
  • Audra Burbridge, Maquoketa Valley, Sophomore
  • Isabella Schisel, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Senior

Second Team

  • Avery Wilson, Sioux Central, Senior
  • Brynn Clarahan, Sigourney, Sophomore
  • Izzy Gilbertson, Mount Ayr, Junior
  • Danika Hoogendoorn, Central Lyon, Senior
  • Taylor Davis, Hudson, Junior
  • Bryndall Paterson, MVAOCOU, Freshman
  • Bailey Boeve, Hinton, Senior

Third Team

  • Khloe Mefferd, Pocahontas Area, Senior
  • Camdyn Richter, ACGC, Senior
  • Haevyn Ranschau, Rock Valley, Senior
  • Alaina Gourley, Danville, Senior
  • Brenna Johnson, Westwood
  • Moriah Otto, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Senior
  • Taylor Rypkema, Central Lyon, Sophomore

Class 1A

First Team

Graclyn Eastman, Iowa, girls basketball, all-state
Newell-Fonda forward Jocee Walsh (55) and Bishop Garrigan forward Graclyn Eastman (15) battle for a loose ball during the second quarter in the 1A girls high school basketball championship game on March 7, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa. | Nirmalemdu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Rowan Jacobi, Springville, Senior
  • Graclyn Eastman, Bishop Garrigan, Junior
  • Kamryn Fink, Highland, Sophomore
  • Kennedy Brant, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Senior
  • Lindsey Haken, George-Little Rock, Senior
  • Avah Underwood, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Senior
  • Taryn Petersen, Exira-EHK, Junior

Second Team

  • Ellie Sievers, Newell-Fonda, Sophomore
  • Cora Sauer, Lake Mills, Senior
  • Paige Kampman, Clarksville, Senior
  • Kylee Pexa, Dunkerton, Junior
  • Kennedy Brant, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Senior
  • Rylee Mudderman, Kee, Junior
  • Jacey Johnston, Saint Ansgar, Senior

Third Team

  • Eden Horn, St. Edmond, Freshman
  • Mallya Berry, Murray, Sophomore
  • Finley Jacque, Lone Tree, Senior
  • Brystal Peck, Wayne, Junior
  • Brooke Bielle, Mason City Newman, Junior
  • Ainsley Ulrich, North Union, Junior
  • Elly Sieh, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Senior

