Iowa Girls High School Basketball All-State Teams, Player Of Year Revealed

With the conclusion of the Iowa girls high school basketball season, it is time to hand out individual hardware to the best of the best.

High School on SI has put together three teams of seven in each of the five classifications of Iowa girls high school basketball to form all-state teams.

Player Of The Year Announced In All Five Classes

Clear Creek Amana's Averie Lower (10) drives to the basket against Carlisle's Mallie Stoner (2) on March 3, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also, the player of the year has been named in each class, as Jenica Lewis of Johnston secured the honor in Class 5A. The 4A player of the year was Averie Lower of Clear Creek-Amana, Emily Tanny of Dubuque Wahlert Catholic claimed the honor in 3A, Nodaway Valley’s Izzy Eisbach was named in 2A and Rowan Jacobi from Springville in 1A.

Lewis was also named the High School on SI Iowa Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The five players of the year were all first team all-state selections.

Here are the High School on SI Iowa Girls Basketball All-State Teams.

High School On SI Iowa Girls All-State Basketball

Class 5A

First Team

Jenica Lewis, Johnston, Senior

Alyvia McCorkle, Bettendorf, Senior

Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West, Senior

Natalie Ramsey, Iowa City Liberty, Senior

Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic, Senior

Grace Fincham, Iowa City West, Senior

Jayla Williams, Ankeny, Senior

Second Team

Bentley Dill, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Sophomore

KeaOnna Worley, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Junior

Katie Muller, Dowling Catholic, Junior

Lizzie Beam, Ankeny Centennial, Junior

Dreya Kern, Linn-Mar, Senior

Kelli Kalb, Johnston, Sophomore

Isabelle Kremer, Pleasant Valley, Senior

Third Team

Sira Doumbia, Cedar Rapids Washington, Junior

Tylee Weite, Valley, Junior

Emma Ryder, Ottumwa, Freshman

Addie Naughton, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Senior

Sadie McCann, Waukee Northwest, Sophomore

Karis Finley, Cedar Falls, Senior

Raelyn Lacourse, Davenport West, Senior

Class 4A

First Team

Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk, Sophomore

Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior

Kendra Boatman, Keokuk, Senior

Melina Snoozy, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Junior

Tenley Levin, Solon, Freshman

Mylee Stiefel, Burlington, Senior

Macy Comito, Carlisle, Senior

Second Team

Maryn Franken, Sioux Center

Maggie McChesney, Glenwood, Junior

Lizzy Frazell, Waverly-Shell Rock, Junior

Bre VanDenTop, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Senior

Fayth Sullivan, North Polk, Junior

Allie Moeller, North Scott, Senior

Jhaliana Guy, Clinton, Sophomore

Third Team

Daphne Brown, Burlington, Senior

Ava Putman, Central DeWitt, Senior

LJ Maehl, Fort Dodge, Senior

Callie Halles, Gilbert, Junior

Grace Kenkel, Storm Lake, Senior

Trishelle Miller, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Senior

Lena Evans, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior

Class 3A

First Team

Mount Vernon guard Savanna Wright (10) goes for a layup as Maquoketa Cora Widel (44) during the third quarter in the 3A girls high school state basketball championship game on March 6, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Savanna Wright, Mount Vernon, Sophomore

Albany Reinke, Spirit Lake, Freshman

Emily Tanny, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Freshman

Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee, Junior

Addy Oetker, Des Moines Christian, Senior

Kalyn Scamman, Shenandoah, Sophomore

Cora Widel, Maquoketa, Senior

Second Team

Aubrey Kroymann, Maquoketa, Senior

Taylor Franck, Mount Vernon, Senior

Kadley Bailey, Creston, Senior

Riley Johnson, Roland-Story, Junior

Grace Holsteen, Mediapolis, Senior

Elsa Tiefenthaler, Kuemper Catholic, Senior

Rachel Kacmarynski, Pella Christian, Junior

Third Team

Elody England, Iowa Falls-Alden, Sophomore

Haydin Becker, Oelwein, Senior

Riley Meyer, Okoboji, Junior

Ava Fischer, Humboldt, Senior

Addison Marcks, Osage, Senior

Tori Lindsay, PCM, Senior

Hayden Kuhlmann, Spirit Lake, Junior

Class 2A

First Team

Central Lyon's Georgie Oedekoven (22) knocks the ball from Hinton's Sydney Doeschot during the 2A IGHSAU state basketball championship at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Des Moines. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley, Senior

Hudsyn Ranschau, Rock Valley, Senior

Rachel Schany, Emmetsburg, Senior

Sydney Doeschot, Hinton, Senior

Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina, Sophomore

Audra Burbridge, Maquoketa Valley, Sophomore

Isabella Schisel, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Senior

Second Team

Avery Wilson, Sioux Central, Senior

Brynn Clarahan, Sigourney, Sophomore

Izzy Gilbertson, Mount Ayr, Junior

Danika Hoogendoorn, Central Lyon, Senior

Taylor Davis, Hudson, Junior

Bryndall Paterson, MVAOCOU, Freshman

Bailey Boeve, Hinton, Senior

Third Team

Khloe Mefferd, Pocahontas Area, Senior

Camdyn Richter, ACGC, Senior

Haevyn Ranschau, Rock Valley, Senior

Alaina Gourley, Danville, Senior

Brenna Johnson, Westwood

Moriah Otto, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Senior

Taylor Rypkema, Central Lyon, Sophomore

Class 1A

First Team

Newell-Fonda forward Jocee Walsh (55) and Bishop Garrigan forward Graclyn Eastman (15) battle for a loose ball during the second quarter in the 1A girls high school basketball championship game on March 7, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa. | Nirmalemdu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rowan Jacobi, Springville, Senior

Graclyn Eastman, Bishop Garrigan, Junior

Kamryn Fink, Highland, Sophomore

Kennedy Brant, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Senior

Lindsey Haken, George-Little Rock, Senior

Avah Underwood, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Senior

Taryn Petersen, Exira-EHK, Junior

Second Team

Ellie Sievers, Newell-Fonda, Sophomore

Cora Sauer, Lake Mills, Senior

Paige Kampman, Clarksville, Senior

Kylee Pexa, Dunkerton, Junior

Rylee Mudderman, Kee, Junior

Jacey Johnston, Saint Ansgar, Senior

Third Team