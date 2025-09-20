High School

Results from Week 4 of the Iowa high school football season

Dowling Catholic’s Ian Middleton (5) takes the ball forward down the field against DCG on Sept. 12, 2025, at Dallas Center-Grimes High School.
Week 4 of the Iowa high school football season came with plenty of intrigue, as a pair of Top 10 teams went down, including No. 1 Iowa City Liberty.

The Lightning, who had won their first three games, came up short vs. Johnston, who checked in this week at No. 8 overall in the state power rankings. 

Four-time defending Class 5A champion Southeast Polk also fell, as Dowling Catholic handled the Rams in another Top 10 matchup, 45-14.

The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 4 Top 25 Fared:

1. Iowa City Liberty (3-1)

Last week: lost to Johnston, 27-24

2. Sioux City East (4-0)

Last week: defeated Sioux City West, 42-0

3. Southeast Polk (2-2)

Last week: lost to Dowling Catholic, 45-14

4. Waukee Northwest (4-0)

Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 45-10

5. West Des Moines Valley (3-1)

Last week: defeated Waukee, 42-31

6. Dowling Catholic (3-1)

Last week: defeated Southeast Polk, 45-14

7. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0)

Last week: defeated Williamsburg, 45-14

8. Johnston (3-1)

Last week: defeated Iowa City Liberty, 27-24

9. Carroll Kuemper (4-0)

Last week: defeated OABCIG, 43-22

10. Fort Dodge (4-0)

Last week: defeated Waterloo West, 35-14

11. Pella (4-0)

Last week: defeated North Polk, 19-15

12. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (3-1)

Last week: defeated Sioux City North, 35-20

13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1)

Last week: defeated Glenwood, 14-10

14. North Polk (3-1)

Last week: lost to Pella, 19-15

15. Grundy Center (4-0)

Last week: defeated Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, 49-7

16. Ankeny Centennial (2-2)

Last week: lost to Ankeny, 29-15

17. Iowa City Regina (4-0)

Last week: defeated Cardinal

18. Iowa City West (4-0)

Last week: defeated Bettendorf, 31-14

19. Algona (3-1)

Last week: defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, 28-7

20. Indianola (3-1)

Last week: lost to Newton, 48-21

21. Solon (4-0)

Last week: defeated Dubuque Wahlert, 28-21

22. Clear Creek-Amana (2-2)

Last week: lost to North Scott, 33-30

23. Mount Vernon (3-1)

Last week: defeated Fort Madison, 56-0

24. ADM (3-1)

Last week: defeated Bondurant-Farrar, 48-0

25. OABCIG (2-2)

Last week: lost to Carroll Kuemper, 43-22

Published
