High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 4 Top 25 Fared
Week 4 of the Iowa high school football season came with plenty of intrigue, as a pair of Top 10 teams went down, including No. 1 Iowa City Liberty.
The Lightning, who had won their first three games, came up short vs. Johnston, who checked in this week at No. 8 overall in the state power rankings.
Four-time defending Class 5A champion Southeast Polk also fell, as Dowling Catholic handled the Rams in another Top 10 matchup, 45-14.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 4 Top 25:
1. Iowa City Liberty (3-1)
Last week: lost to Johnston, 27-24
2. Sioux City East (4-0)
Last week: defeated Sioux City West, 42-0
3. Southeast Polk (2-2)
Last week: lost to Dowling Catholic, 45-14
4. Waukee Northwest (4-0)
Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 45-10
5. West Des Moines Valley (3-1)
Last week: defeated Waukee, 42-31
6. Dowling Catholic (3-1)
Last week: defeated Southeast Polk, 45-14
7. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0)
Last week: defeated Williamsburg, 45-14
8. Johnston (3-1)
Last week: defeated Iowa City Liberty, 27-24
9. Carroll Kuemper (4-0)
Last week: defeated OABCIG, 43-22
10. Fort Dodge (4-0)
Last week: defeated Waterloo West, 35-14
11. Pella (4-0)
Last week: defeated North Polk, 19-15
12. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (3-1)
Last week: defeated Sioux City North, 35-20
13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1)
Last week: defeated Glenwood, 14-10
14. North Polk (3-1)
Last week: lost to Pella, 19-15
15. Grundy Center (4-0)
Last week: defeated Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, 49-7
16. Ankeny Centennial (2-2)
Last week: lost to Ankeny, 29-15
17. Iowa City Regina (4-0)
Last week: defeated Cardinal
18. Iowa City West (4-0)
Last week: defeated Bettendorf, 31-14
19. Algona (3-1)
Last week: defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, 28-7
20. Indianola (3-1)
Last week: lost to Newton, 48-21
21. Solon (4-0)
Last week: defeated Dubuque Wahlert, 28-21
22. Clear Creek-Amana (2-2)
Last week: lost to North Scott, 33-30
23. Mount Vernon (3-1)
Last week: defeated Fort Madison, 56-0
24. ADM (3-1)
Last week: defeated Bondurant-Farrar, 48-0
25. OABCIG (2-2)
Last week: lost to Carroll Kuemper, 43-22