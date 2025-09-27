High School

Results from Week 5 of the Iowa high school football season

Dana Becker

Ankeny’s Andrew Brandhorst (13) runs through a tunnel of Ankeny Junior Football players on Sept. 19, 2025, at Ankeny Stadium.
Ankeny’s Andrew Brandhorst (13) runs through a tunnel of Ankeny Junior Football players on Sept. 19, 2025, at Ankeny Stadium. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 5 of the Iowa high school football regular season featured a handful of key matchups, as more and more of the state kicked off district play.

No. 1 Waukee Northwest handled business, rolling Des Moines East to the tune of a 63-6 triumph. Sioux City East, ranked second this week, was unable to keep its perfect record intact, falling to Ankeny, 26-20.

No. 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, a Class 3A semifinalist last year playing in 4A now, handled ninth-ranked Fort Dodge on the road, 38-0.

The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 5 Top 25 Fared

1. Waukee Northwest (5-0)

Last week: defeated Des Moines East, 63-6

Next game: vs. Ottumwa, Friday, October 3

2. Sioux City East (4-1)

Last week: lost to Ankeny, 26-20

Next game: vs. Des Moines Roosevelt, Friday, October 3

3. West Des Moines Valley (4-1)

Last week: defeated Indianola, 24-0

Next game: vs. Ankeny Centennial, Friday, October 3

4. Dowling Catholic (4-1)

Last week: defeated Waterloo West, 55-7

Next game: at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday, October 3

5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0)

Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Washington, 42-15

Next game: vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, Friday, October 3

6. Johnston (4-1)

Last week: defeated Council Bluffs Lincoln, 49-7

Next game: at Ankeny, Friday, October 3

7. Iowa City Liberty (4-1)

Last week: defeated Iowa City West, 44-31

Next game: vs. Davenport Central, Friday, October 3

8. Carroll Kuemper (5-0)

Last week: defeated Southeast Valley, 42-6

Next game: vs. Spirit Lake, Friday, October 3

9. Fort Dodge (4-1)

Last week: lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 38-0

Next game: at Spencer, Friday, October 3

10. Pella (5-0)

Last week: defeated Marion, 48-0

Next game: vs. Newton, Friday, October 3

11. Southeast Polk (3-2)

Last week: defeated Ottumwa, 70-6

Next game: at Iowa City High, Friday, October 3

12. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4-1)

Last week: defeated Sioux Center, 28-15

Next game: vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, Friday, October 3

13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1)

Last week: defeated Fort Dodge, 38-0

Next game: vs. Storm Lake, Friday, October 3

14. Grundy Center (5-0)

Last week: defeated Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, 56-8

Next game: vs. South Hardin, Friday, October 3

15. Iowa City Regina (5-0)

Last week: defeated Durant, 50-6

Next game: at Sigourney Keota, Friday, October 3

16. Iowa City West (4-0)

Last week: lost to Iowa City Liberty, 44-31

Next game: vs. Muscatine, Friday, October 3

17. Algona (3-2)

Last week: lost to MOC-Floyd Valley, 14-13

Next game: vs. Humboldt, Friday, October 3

18. Solon (5-0)

Last week: defeated Fairfield, 77-0

Next game: vs. Keokuk, Friday, October 3

19. North Polk (4-1)

Last week: defeated Ballard, 22-3

Next game: at Bondurant-Farrar, Friday, October 3

20. Mount Vernon (4-1)

Last week: defeated Maquoketa, 50-0

Next game: vs. Center Point-Urbana, Friday, October 3

21. ADM (4-1)

Last week: defeated Boone, 42-7

Next game: at Council Bluffs Jefferson, Friday, October 3

22. Clear Lake (5-0)

Last week: defeated Independence, 43-0

Next game: vs. Benton, Friday, October 3

23. Gilbert (5-0)

Last week: defeated Bondurant-Farrar, 55-6

Next game: vs. Carlisle, Friday, October 3

24. Cedar Falls (4-1)

Last week: defeated Dubuque Hempstead, 56-13

Next game: at Bettendorf, Friday, October 3

25. North Scott (3-2)

Last week: defeated Davenport West, 49-8

Next game: at Western Dubuque, Friday, October 3

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

