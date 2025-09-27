High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 5 Top 25 Fared
Week 5 of the Iowa high school football regular season featured a handful of key matchups, as more and more of the state kicked off district play.
No. 1 Waukee Northwest handled business, rolling Des Moines East to the tune of a 63-6 triumph. Sioux City East, ranked second this week, was unable to keep its perfect record intact, falling to Ankeny, 26-20.
No. 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, a Class 3A semifinalist last year playing in 4A now, handled ninth-ranked Fort Dodge on the road, 38-0.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 4 Top 25 Fared:
1. Waukee Northwest (5-0)
Last week: defeated Des Moines East, 63-6
Next game: vs. Ottumwa, Friday, October 3
2. Sioux City East (4-1)
Last week: lost to Ankeny, 26-20
Next game: vs. Des Moines Roosevelt, Friday, October 3
3. West Des Moines Valley (4-1)
Last week: defeated Indianola, 24-0
Next game: vs. Ankeny Centennial, Friday, October 3
4. Dowling Catholic (4-1)
Last week: defeated Waterloo West, 55-7
Next game: at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday, October 3
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0)
Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Washington, 42-15
Next game: vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, Friday, October 3
6. Johnston (4-1)
Last week: defeated Council Bluffs Lincoln, 49-7
Next game: at Ankeny, Friday, October 3
7. Iowa City Liberty (4-1)
Last week: defeated Iowa City West, 44-31
Next game: vs. Davenport Central, Friday, October 3
8. Carroll Kuemper (5-0)
Last week: defeated Southeast Valley, 42-6
Next game: vs. Spirit Lake, Friday, October 3
9. Fort Dodge (4-1)
Last week: lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 38-0
Next game: at Spencer, Friday, October 3
10. Pella (5-0)
Last week: defeated Marion, 48-0
Next game: vs. Newton, Friday, October 3
11. Southeast Polk (3-2)
Last week: defeated Ottumwa, 70-6
Next game: at Iowa City High, Friday, October 3
12. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4-1)
Last week: defeated Sioux Center, 28-15
Next game: vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, Friday, October 3
13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1)
Last week: defeated Fort Dodge, 38-0
Next game: vs. Storm Lake, Friday, October 3
14. Grundy Center (5-0)
Last week: defeated Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, 56-8
Next game: vs. South Hardin, Friday, October 3
15. Iowa City Regina (5-0)
Last week: defeated Durant, 50-6
Next game: at Sigourney Keota, Friday, October 3
16. Iowa City West (4-0)
Last week: lost to Iowa City Liberty, 44-31
Next game: vs. Muscatine, Friday, October 3
17. Algona (3-2)
Last week: lost to MOC-Floyd Valley, 14-13
Next game: vs. Humboldt, Friday, October 3
18. Solon (5-0)
Last week: defeated Fairfield, 77-0
Next game: vs. Keokuk, Friday, October 3
19. North Polk (4-1)
Last week: defeated Ballard, 22-3
Next game: at Bondurant-Farrar, Friday, October 3
20. Mount Vernon (4-1)
Last week: defeated Maquoketa, 50-0
Next game: vs. Center Point-Urbana, Friday, October 3
21. ADM (4-1)
Last week: defeated Boone, 42-7
Next game: at Council Bluffs Jefferson, Friday, October 3
22. Clear Lake (5-0)
Last week: defeated Independence, 43-0
Next game: vs. Benton, Friday, October 3
23. Gilbert (5-0)
Last week: defeated Bondurant-Farrar, 55-6
Next game: vs. Carlisle, Friday, October 3
24. Cedar Falls (4-1)
Last week: defeated Dubuque Hempstead, 56-13
Next game: at Bettendorf, Friday, October 3
25. North Scott (3-2)
Last week: defeated Davenport West, 49-8
Next game: at Western Dubuque, Friday, October 3