Results from Week 6 of the Iowa high school football season

Waukee Northwest's Ben Gallagher (24) celebrates with teammates after running an interception back for a touchdown during a football game at Waukee Northwest High School on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Waukee.
The first Football Friday Night in October is in the books, as action spread out across the state of Iowa.

No. 1 Waukee Northwest remained the lone unbeaten in Class 5A, thumping Ottumwa, 70-0. The opponent will get tougher for the Wolves next week when they travel to No. 10 and four-time defending state champion Southeast Polk.

West Des Moines Valley, Dowling Catholic, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Johnston, Iowa City Liberty and Carroll Kuemper were all winners from inside the Top 10, as Pella lost a heartbreaker to Newton.

The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 6 Top 25 Fared:

1. Waukee Northwest (6-0)

Last week: defeated Ottumwa, 70-0

Next game: at Southeast Polk, Friday, October 10

2. West Des Moines Valley (5-1)

Last week: defeated Ankeny Centennial, 24-7

Next game: at Sioux City North, Friday, October 10

3. Dowling Catholic (5-1)

Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 34-0

Next game: vs. Waukee, Friday, October 10

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-0)

Last week: defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, 42-21

Next game: at Waterloo East, Friday, October 10

5. Johnston (5-1)

Last week: defeated Ankeny, 30-21

Next game: vs. Sioux City East, Friday, October 10

6. Iowa City Liberty (5-1)

Last week: defeated Davenport Central, 54-7

Next game: at Pleasant Valley, Friday, October 10

7. Carroll Kuemper (6-0)

Last week: defeated Spirit Lake, 41-21

Next game: at Estherville-Lincoln Central, Friday, October 10

8. Pella (5-1)

Last week: lost to Newton, 35-33

Next game: at Oskaloosa, Friday, October 10

9. Sioux City East (5-1)

Last week: defeated Des Moines Roosevelt, 47-6

Next game: at Johnston, Friday, October 10

10. Southeast Polk (4-2)

Last week: defeated Iowa City High, 56-7

Next game: vs. Waukee Northwest, Friday, October 10

11. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (5-1)

Last week: defeated MOC-Floyd Valley, 21-0

Next game: vs. Webster City, Friday, October 10

12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1)

Last week: defeated Storm Lake, 59-14

Next game: at Le Mars, Friday, October 10

13. Grundy Center (6-0)

Last week: defeated South Hardin, 21-12

Next game: at Central Springs, Friday, October 10

14. Iowa City Regina (6-0)

Last week: defeated Sigourney Keota, 41-7

Next game: at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Friday, October 10

15. Ankeny (4-2)

Last week: lost to Johnston, 30-21

Next game: at Ames, Friday, October 10

16. Solon (6-0)

Last week: defeated Keokuk, 58-6

Next game: vs. Washington, Friday, October 10

17. North Polk (5-1)

Last week: defeated Bondurant-Farrar, 47-7

Next game: vs. Des Moines North, Friday, October 10

18. Mount Vernon (5-1)

Last week: defeated Center Point-Urbana, 34-14

Next game: at Central DeWitt, Friday, October 10

19. Fort Dodge (5-1)

Last week: defeated Spencer, 47-28

Next game: at Storm Lake, Friday, October 10

20. ADM (5-1)

Last week: defeated Council Bluffs Jefferson, 42-7

Next game: at Glenwood, Friday, October 10

21. Clear Lake (6-0)

Last week: defeated Benton, 35-7

Next game: vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, Friday, October 10

22. Gilbert (6-0)

Last week: defeated Carlisle, 14-13

Next game: at Ballard, Friday, October 10

23. Iowa City West (5-1)

Last week: defeated Muscatine, 69-7

Next game: at Davenport Central, Thursday, October 9

24. Cedar Falls (5-1)

Last week: defeated Bettendorf, 35-11

Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday, October 10

25. North Scott (3-3)

Last week: lost to Western Dubuque, 14-13

Next game: at Clinton, Friday, October 10

