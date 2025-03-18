Hilton Coliseum to become new home of boys state basketball tournament
The Iowa high school boys state basketball tournament is heading to Ames and Hilton Coliseum.
For the first time since 1963, Des Moines will not serve as host of the event beginning in 2027.
Starting in 2027 and running through 2031, the five-day tournament will be held at the home of the Iowa State Cyclones.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa State University made the announcement in support from Discover Ames. Thirty-two teams will compete over five days with CyTown slated to come online the first year of the event.
“We couldn’t be more excited about what this opportunity will offer our student-athletes, schools, and supporters as they experience an elite basketball environment at Hilton and an awesome new tournament community in CyTown and Ames,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “Our sincere appreciation goes to everyone who has helped make this possible at Iowa State University, Discover Ames and Cyclone Athletics.”
Hilton Coliseum has a capacity of 14,267 and has created one of the more unique environments in college basketball with “Hilton Magic.”
ISU will make facilities at Hilton Coliseum and the attached and updated Scheman Building available for the IHSAA event. Opened in 1971, ISU Athletics installed a new state-of-the-art video board, LED ribbon boards and an audio system ahead of the 2024-25 season and has also completed upgrades to its team locker rooms within the facility. The Scheman Building is in the midst of a significant renovation which has created new hospitality spaces for Cyclone contests as well as other special events that the facility attracts.
“On behalf of Iowa State University, thank you to the IHSAA board, Tom Keating, and Tom’s staff for deciding to bring the Athletic Association’s state basketball tournament to Ames to experience Hilton Magic,” Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said. “We are excited to host this great event and our staff looks forward to working with the IHSAA to make this special for the athletes, coaches and fans whose teams reach the state tournament each year.”
CyTown will feature retail, food and barrage, common areas and a 200-room Marriott hotel called The Cardinal.
Since moving to a five-day format in 2018, the state basketball tournament has brought nearly 50,000 paid attendees to Des Moines.
“We have great relationships in Des Moines and at Iowa Events Center, and we thank them for all their years of support and their continued work in hosting our events,” Keating said.
Ames previously hosted state basketball six times between 1917-26. The event featured a small-school round-robin won by Irwin over Keystone, Grandview and Lake View.
The girls state basketball tournament and boys state wrestling championships will remain at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Future Iowa High School Athletic Association State Basketball Dates
- March 8-12, 2027
- March 6-10, 2028
- March 5-9, 2029
- March 4-8, 2030
- March 10-14, 2031