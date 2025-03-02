IHSAA releases 2025-26 football classifications
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the classifications for the 2025-26 high school football seasons.
Two of the biggest changes involve the Class 1A, as three-time defending 1A state champion Grundy Center will have to fend off the challenge of reigning 2A champion West Lyon and defending A champion Tri-Center.
Lisbon also will be in 1A this coming fall, as they have put together back-to-back unbeaten regular seasons.
Once again there will be seven classes, with the largest 36 schools making up 5A. There will be 36 teams in 4A and 36 in 3A, with 2A and 1A each getting 48. The remaining 11-player schools will compete in A with schools that have under 105 for an enrollment number or have been granted an exemption competing in eight-player.
Southeast Polk won its fourth consecutive 5A title last fall while North Polk captured gold in 4A and Dubuque Wahlert won in 3A. It was the first championships for both North Polk and Dubuque Wahlert.
Remsen St. Mary’s will be going for its fourth title in six seasons as the defending eight-player champs.