Independence’s Christopher Meyer Showing Out on Football Field
Christopher Meyer and the Independence High School football team have been on a roll to start the 2025 season, reeling off four consecutive victories while scoring at least 37 points in each game.
Meyer, a senior, is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state. He has completed 62 percent of his passes for 843 yards and six touchdowns against just one interception while rushing 63 times for 634 yards and 10 more scores.
Heading into Week 5, Meyer ranks in the Top 5 in Class 3A in both passing yards and rushing yards. He also has 10.5 tackles on defense with an interception.
And Independence leads all of 3A in total yards with 1,889.
Independence Piling Up Yards, Points behind Christopher Meyer
Classmate Nicholas Mostek has 220 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, averaging almost eight per carry, as Moses Toe has three rushing scores. Bryce Christian is the leading receiver, hauling in 32 passes for 279 yards, as Ezekiel Symonds has 18 catches for 3218 and both Dawson Fuelling and Cael Troutman are over 100 yards receiving.
Up next for Independence will be a collision with ranked Clear Lake, who is also unbeaten. The game will take place at Lyle Leinbaugh Field in Independence this Friday night.
Meyer was tasked with replacing EJ Miller, who threw for over 2,100 yards last year in leading the Mustangs to the Class 3A state quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Dubuque Wahlert.
As a junior, Meyer showed off his skills, catching 31 passes for 221 yards while rushing for 52 and a score. He also tallied 45.5 tackles and picked off six passes while returning two kickoffs for scores.