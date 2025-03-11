Indoor track season kicks off with Dickinson Relays

High School

Boys hit the ground running from UNI-Dome with Dickinson Relays

Western Dubuque's Quentin Nauman was a winner at the Dickinson Relays on Monday night.
Just as the girls state basketball tournament wraps up and the boys tip off, we open up the track and field season here in Iowa with the Dickinson Relays.

The indoor meet held in Cedar Falls from the UNI-Dome went down Monday. 

Earning individual running titles were John Moellers of Marshalltown (3,200), Quentin Nauman of Western Dubuque (1,600), Chizkiyah Richmond from South Hardin (400), Ryan Bartels of Cedar Rapids Kennedy (60 hurdles), Jonas VanDis from Waukee (800), 

Kellan Harter of Grinnell showed his speed, capturing both the 60 and 200 titles. The junior went 6.88 in the 60 and was clocked at 22.60 in the 200. 

Field event crowns went to Tyson Seeser from Camanche (high jump), Avin Truong from Mount Pleasant (long jump) and Grant Gray of Northeast (shot put).

Teams who walked away with relay titles were Ankeny Centennial (4x200), Cedar Falls (4x800) and Dubuque Hempstead (4x400).

On Tuesday, the girls will hold their own Dickinson Relays. 

Dana Becker
