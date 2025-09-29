Iowa Basketball Prep Campbell Schulz Makes College Decision
An Iowa high school girls basketball prospect has made her college decision official.
Campbell Schulz, a junior at North Polk High School, has committed to the University of Northern Iowa.
“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to play basketball at the University of Northern Iowa,” she posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Thank you to the entire (Northern Iowa) staff for this amazing opportunity.”
As a sophomore, Schulz scored 12.6 points per game on 52 percent shooting from teh field. She added 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and over a block per game.
Schulz also was a key piece for the Comets during her freshman season, posting 7.5 points per game with over two rebounds, 1.5 steals and a block a night.
North Polk has gone a combined 47-6 the past two seasons, reaching the Class 4A state championship game last year. Schulz scored nine points with three assists, two steals and a block vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier in the finals.
Schulz plays for All Iowa Attack EYBL and is on the North Polk soccer team.
Northern Iowa Continues to Add In-State Talent
Northern Iowa is a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, with Tanya Warren having served as head coach since 2007 when she replaced Tony DiCecco.
Under Warren, the Panthers have reached the NCAA Tournament three times, winning the conference tournament title in 2010 and a year later to go along with a regular season MVC crown in 2016.
Abby Tuttle is a true freshman for Northern Iowa this year and a former teammate of Schulz at North Polk. Ryley Goebel, Elise Jaeger, Jenna Twedt and Lauren Walker are all former Iowa high school standouts.