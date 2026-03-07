Maquoketa Dethrones Mount Vernon, Claims 3A Gold

Cora Widel scored 21 points, Maelyn Kluever added 16 and Maquoketa knocked off defending Class 3A state champion Mount Vernon Friday night, 59-42.

The Mustangs were trying to repeat at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Tournament from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Earlier in the night, Johnston won its third consecutive 5A championship.

Final score brought to you by @farewaystores #IGHSAU… pic.twitter.com/Uqb9awSDou — IGHSAU (@IGHSAU) March 7, 2026

In a back-and-forth game for 24 minutes, it was the Cardinals who took complete control of things in the fourth.

Maquoketa Took Over Behind Maelyn Kluever, Cora Widel In Fourth

Kluever scored nine points during the final eight minutes, burying a 3-pointer, as Widel scored seven with four rebounds and a triple of her own. Maquoketa sealed it at the free throw line, going 8-for-10, as Kluever and Widel were a combined 8-for-8.

Savanna Wright led Mount Vernon, scoring 19 points with five rebounds. Quinn Pershing added nine points, Taylor Franck had seven with five rebounds, and Courtney Franck chipped in five points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

While Maquoketa finished the night shooting 50 percent from the field and 53 percent from the 3-point line, Mount Vernon struggled, going just 13 of 47 and missing 16 of 19 from long-range.

Widel, Kluever Among All-Tournament Selections

Wright was named the captain of the all-tournament team, as Widel and Kluever joined her. Taylor Franck, Emily Tanny of Dubuque Wahlert Catholic and Reese DeVooght of Des Moines Christian were also named.

Widel was awarded the Iowa Pork Producers Top Producer of the Game honor.

Still To Come

Three more championship games are set for Saturday, as Dallas Center-Grimes plays Carlisle in Class 4A, Hinton looks to defend vs. Rock Valley in Class 2A and Bishop Garrigan meets Newell-Fonda for the 1A crown.