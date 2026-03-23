Iowa Boys High School Basketball Coach Stepping Down

For the first time in over a decade, an Iowa high school boys basketball program will have a new leader at the forefront.

Woodbine High School boys basketball coach Kyle Bartels announced in a post on social media that he is stepping down.

“After a great deal of reflection, I’ve made the difficult decision to step down as head boys basketball coach in Woodbine,” Bartels wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’ve been blessed to coach some truly special groups of young men over the years, and I’ll always be grateful to them and their families for believing in our program.

“I’m excited to focus on my family and be more present for my kids as they grow and stay active, while also recharging and building the hunger to return courtside someday.”

I'm not leaving Woodbine. It is just time for some family time and to recharge the batteries. Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/qexhoP0qSA — Kyle Bartels (@Coach_Bartels) March 23, 2026

Woodbine Has Reached State Tournament Three Straight Seasons

Woodbine reached the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament for a third straight season this past winter, falling in the quarterfinals to eventual Class 1A state champion St. Edmond. The Tigers went 17-9 after going 23-3 each of the past two seasons.

Since Bartels took over, Woodbine has recorded nine straight 10-plus win seasons and 11 overall during the last 15 years, building the program all the way back up from a 2-20 run in 2014-15 to eight consecutive winning seasons.

Landon Blum Among Key Returning Players For Woodbine

The new leader of the Tigers will inherit an experienced group led by top high school football prospect Landon Blum, who will be a senior in the fall. Classmate Micah Moores started 25 games while fellow senior Vincent Meisinger started six and played in 23. Junior-to-be Aiden Summerfield started 13 and played in 22 while others like Ayden Coenen, Blane Leaders, Braden Barry and Henry Gruver all started games.