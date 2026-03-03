High School

Seven Of Eight 3A Slots Filled For Iowa High School Boys State Tournament

Final substate championship will be played on Tuesday night.

ADM’s Trey Bryte fires up his teammates as the Tigers regained the lead over Storm Lake during the Iowa high school boys state basketball tournament on Monday, March 10, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register / Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seven of the eight spots for the upcoming Class 3A Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Tournament were determined Monday night in substate championship action.

Advancing to the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa were ADM, Ballard, Storm Lake, Carroll, Gilbert, Pella and Solon. On Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Xavier will play Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, as that game was moved due to the Dubuque Wahlert Catholic girls competing in the girls state tournament.

The seven teams advancing were all the higher seeds, as six of the seven picked up victories on their home court. The other - Storm Lake’s 66-53 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton - was held at nearby Buena Vista University.

ADM claimed a 30-point decision over Nevada while Ballard bested Oskaloosa, 79-45. Carroll claimed a three-point triumph vs. Sioux Center, Gilbert bested rival North Polk, 73-62, Pella eliminated Keokuk, 60-47, and Solon downed Central DeWitt, 49-44.

The state tournament bracket will be released following the conclusion of the Cedar Rapids Xavier-Dubuque Wahlert Catholic contest.

The 4A substate championships are also on deck for Tuesday evening.

