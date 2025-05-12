High School

Iowa City Regina tabs former Hawkeye wrestler as new head coach

Nelson Brands begins his coaching career with Iowa City Regina

Dana Becker

Nelson Brands has been named the new head wrestling coach at Iowa City Regina.
Nelson Brands has been named the new head wrestling coach at Iowa City Regina.

The Iowa City Regina wrestling program did not have to look very far to find a new head coach.

After the position became open following the exit of former University of Iowa wrestler and ex-Fort Dodge Senior High standout Drew Bennett, the Regals have landed another ex-Hawkeye in Nelson Brands.

Brands will begin in the new role immediately.

“I’m so excited to join the Regina community and coach my athletes to accomplish whatever goals they set for themselves,” Brands said. “Wrestling has always been my passion and coaching Regina Wrestling to individual and team state championships is the goal to chase.”

A three-time Iowa high school state champion, Brands is the son of Terry Brands, Iowa’s associate head coach, and the nephew of Tom Brands, the head coach of the Hawkeyes.

Brands took a redshirt his first season with Iowa, going 18-0 while competing unattached. He won four tournaments and entered into the Hawkeye lineup the following season, going 9-4.

In 2020-21, he finished 86 and scored seven wins over ranked opponents while placing fourth at the Big Ten Championships. Brands earned a bid to the NCAA Championships and was tabbed  most improved wrestler by the staff.

Brands was named an NCAA All-American in 2022-23, placing fifth with five wins. He was forced to miss the following season before returning in 2024-25 and going 4-2.

Iowa City Regina had three state qualifiers this past winter in Will Aitchison, Leren Fernandez and Porter Shetler. Aitchison finished seventh overall for the Regals but is graduating with Fernandez, while Shetler will return for his junior season.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

