Iowa City Regina tabs former Hawkeye wrestler as new head coach
The Iowa City Regina wrestling program did not have to look very far to find a new head coach.
After the position became open following the exit of former University of Iowa wrestler and ex-Fort Dodge Senior High standout Drew Bennett, the Regals have landed another ex-Hawkeye in Nelson Brands.
Brands will begin in the new role immediately.
“I’m so excited to join the Regina community and coach my athletes to accomplish whatever goals they set for themselves,” Brands said. “Wrestling has always been my passion and coaching Regina Wrestling to individual and team state championships is the goal to chase.”
A three-time Iowa high school state champion, Brands is the son of Terry Brands, Iowa’s associate head coach, and the nephew of Tom Brands, the head coach of the Hawkeyes.
Brands took a redshirt his first season with Iowa, going 18-0 while competing unattached. He won four tournaments and entered into the Hawkeye lineup the following season, going 9-4.
In 2020-21, he finished 86 and scored seven wins over ranked opponents while placing fourth at the Big Ten Championships. Brands earned a bid to the NCAA Championships and was tabbed most improved wrestler by the staff.
Brands was named an NCAA All-American in 2022-23, placing fifth with five wins. He was forced to miss the following season before returning in 2024-25 and going 4-2.
Iowa City Regina had three state qualifiers this past winter in Will Aitchison, Leren Fernandez and Porter Shetler. Aitchison finished seventh overall for the Regals but is graduating with Fernandez, while Shetler will return for his junior season.