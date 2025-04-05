Iowa City West coaching legend Steve Bergman steps down after three-plus decades
Steve Bergman announced that he has resigned from his position as head boys basketball coach at Iowa City West. Bergman made the announcement in a release from the school.
During his 35-year coaching career with the Trojans, Bergman captured six Class 4A state championships, qualified for the state tournament 10 other times and made three more appearances in the finals.
Bergman compiled a record of 623-194 during that time and is 666-235 over 39 years with stops at Monticello and West Liberty.
“This decision comes after much reflection,” Bergman said in the release. “While I appreciate being given the option to continue as coach, I believe now is the right time to move on.”
Iowa City West finished 15-8 this past season.
Bergman coached the likes of current Colorado State University men’s head coach Ali Farokhmanesh, former University of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery’s sons Jack, Patrick and Connor, and current Hawkeye Even Brauns.
“Coach Bergman is one of the finest basketball minds around and was always willing to talk basketball and help me out when I first arrived as the Iowa City West girls basketball coach,” said current Iowa City West activities director B.J. Mayer. “I cannot thank him enough for helping me and for all the contributions he has made to the basketball program and West High.”
The Trojans will lost Jack McCaffery but are slated to return starters Mason Goering, Ethan Headings, Julian Manson and KingSton Swayzer.