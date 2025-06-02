Iowa City West girls basketball prospect Grace Fincham makes college decision
Grace Fincham of Iowa City West has committed to Drake University
Grace Fincham of Iowa City West will head a few miles west to continue her basketball career.
Fincham, a senior-to-be for the Trojans, announced on social media that she will attend Drake University.
The 5-foot-11 guard/forward posted 16 points with nearly eight rebounds and 3.2 assists last year for Iowa City West, who finished 15-9 and were within one win of qualifying for the Class 5A state tournament.
Fincham, a three-year starter, earned all-state honors.
As a sophomore, Fincham shot over 53 percent from the field, posting 15 points and 6.4 rebounds a game with two assists and nearly two steals.
More Iowa High School Sports Headlines
Published