Iowa City West girls basketball prospect Grace Fincham makes college decision

Grace Fincham of Iowa City West has committed to Drake University

Dana Becker

Iowa City West's Grace Fincham has announced her commitment to Drake University.
Iowa City West's Grace Fincham has announced her commitment to Drake University. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grace Fincham of Iowa City West will head a few miles west to continue her basketball career.

Fincham, a senior-to-be for the Trojans, announced on social media that she will attend Drake University.

The 5-foot-11 guard/forward posted 16 points with nearly eight rebounds and 3.2 assists last year for Iowa City West, who finished 15-9 and were within one win of qualifying for the Class 5A state tournament.

Fincham, a three-year starter, earned all-state honors.

As a sophomore, Fincham shot over 53 percent from the field, posting 15 points and 6.4 rebounds a game with two assists and nearly two steals.

