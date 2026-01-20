Birmingham Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2026
There are 67 games scheduled across the Birmingham metro area on Tuesday, January 20, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Birmingham Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Birmingham High School Girls Basketball Schedule - January 20, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 9 Guntersville hosts Springville and No. 13 Hillcrest -Tuscaloosa heads to Thompson.
Holly Pond at Good Hope - 4:00 PM
Collinsville at Sylvania - 4:00 PM
Hamilton at Brilliant - 4:00 PM
Pell City at Pickens County - 4:30 PM
Francis Marion at Maplesville - 4:30 PM
Billingsley at Ellwood Christian - 5:00 PM
Walter Wellborn at Faith Christian - 5:00 PM
Ranburne at Wadley - 5:00 PM
Sumiton Christian at Berry - 5:00 PM
Holt at Bibb County - 5:00 PM
South Lamar at Pickens Academy - 5:30 PM
Sulligent at Hubbertville - 5:30 PM
Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa at Thompson - 5:30 PM
American Christian Academy at Holy Spirit Catholic - 5:30 PM
Gordo at Northside - 5:30 PM
Jefferson Christian Academy at Victory Christian - 5:30 PM
Huffman at Mountain Brook - 5:30 PM
Wetumpka at Marbury - 5:30 PM
Tuscaloosa County at Prattville - 5:30 PM
Piedmont at Glencoe - 5:30 PM
Northridge at Briarwood Christian - 5:30 PM
Chelsea at Helena - 5:30 PM
Westbrook Christian at West End - 5:30 PM
Springville at Center Point - 5:30 PM
Isabella at Tuscaloosa Academy - 5:30 PM
Benjamin Russell at Central of Clay County - 5:30 PM
Notasulga at Verbena - 5:30 PM
Springville at Guntersville - 5:30 PM
Mars Hill Bible at Phil Campbell - 5:30 PM
Alabama Christian Academy at Thorsby - 5:30 PM
A.P. Brewer at Danville - 5:45 PM
Hokes Bluff at Oneonta - 5:45 PM
Fayette County at Haleyville - 5:45 PM
Tarrant at Cordova - 5:45 PM
Prattville Christian at West Blocton - 5:45 PM
Locust Fork at Susan Moore - 6:00 PM
Spring Garden at Donoho - 6:00 PM
Winfield at Marion County - 6:00 PM
Leeds at Ramsay - 6:00 PM
Cullman at Oak Mountain - 6:00 PM
St. Clair County at Corner - 6:00 PM
Sipsey Valley at Greene County - 6:00 PM
Cleburne County at Alexandria - 6:00 PM
Mortimer Jordan at Jasper - 6:00 PM
Oak Grove at Pleasant Grove - 6:00 PM
Greensboro at Central - Tuscaloosa - 6:00 PM
McAdory at Hueytown - 6:00 PM
Spain Park at Pelham - 6:00 PM
Jacksonville at Saks - 6:00 PM
Fort Payne at Southside - 6:00 PM
Ragland at Gaston - 6:00 PM
Paul W. Bryant at Brookwood - 6:00 PM
Pleasant Valley at Ohatchee - 6:00 PM
Dora at Fultondale - 6:00 PM
Vincent at Central - Coosa - 6:00 PM
Brindlee Mountain at Alabama CTE - 6:00 PM
Etowah at Douglas - 6:00 PM
A.H. Parker at Carver - 6:00 PM
Calera at Chilton County - 6:00 PM
Homewood at Jackson-Olin - 6:00 PM
Boaz at Arab - 6:15 PM
Westminster School at Oak Mountain at John Carroll Catholic - 6:30 PM
Cold Springs at Fairview - 6:30 PM
Montevallo at Jemison - 6:30 PM
Sardis at Cherokee County - 6:30 PM
Meek at Curry - 6:30 PM
