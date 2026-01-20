Washington (WIAA) High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2026
There are 1114 games scheduled across Washington on Tuesday, January 20, including 10 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 4 Chiawana hosts Hermiston and Archbishop Murphy travels to No. 14 Edmonds-Woodway.
Washington High School Girls Basketball Games To Watch - Tuesday, January 20
With 10 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season rolls on.
WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 12 games scheduled in the WIAA 4A classification on Tuesday, January 20, highlighted by Auburn vs Kennedy Catholic. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 13 games scheduled in the WIAA 3A classification on Tuesday, January 20, highlighted by Bellarmine Prep vs North Thurston. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 21 games scheduled in the WIAA 2A classification on Tuesday, January 20, highlighted by Shelton vs Tumwater. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 25 games scheduled in the WIAA 1A classification on Tuesday, January 20, highlighted by Cle Elum-Roslyn vs Cashmere. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 25 games scheduled in the WIAA 2B classification on Tuesday, January 20. The game of the night in Class 2B is Adna vs Toutle Lake. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 17 games scheduled in the WIAA 1B classification on Tuesday, January 20. The game of the night in 1B is Curlew vs Republic. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
