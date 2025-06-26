Iowa City West’s Julian Manson makes his college decision official
For Julian Manson, all roads pointed to the University of Iowa. But Manson remained open to any and all possibilities to continue his football career.
In the end, though, legacy ruled out, as Manson committed to the Hawkeyes to play football starting in 2026-27.
Manson, who will be a senior at Iowa City West High School in the fall, is the son of former Iowa quarterback Jason Manson. Manson joined the Hawkeyes program in 2002 and threw for over 400 yards while rushing for 93 and catching three passes for 22 yards.
In his only start at quarterback for Kirk Ferentz, Manson led Iowa to a double-overtime victory over Syracuse in 2006. He has been the Director of Player Development for the football program since 2021.
Jason Manson’s son, Julian, stands 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds. He is expected to play linebacker for Iowa. As a junior, Manson recorded 86.5 tackles while catching 52 passes for almost 900 yards and 13 scores for the Trojans.
Manson held offers from Iowa along with Kansas State, Arizona, Minnesota and a couple of schools from the Mid-American Conference.