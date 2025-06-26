High School

Iowa City West’s Julian Manson makes his college decision official

Legacy recruit commits to follow in his father’s footsteps by becoming an Iowa Hawkeye

Dana Becker

Iowa City West’s Julian Manson committed to the University of Iowa to play football.
/ Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Julian Manson, all roads pointed to the University of Iowa. But Manson remained open to any and all possibilities to continue his football career.

In the end, though, legacy ruled out, as Manson committed to the Hawkeyes to play football starting in 2026-27.

Manson, who will be a senior at Iowa City West High School in the fall, is the son of former Iowa quarterback Jason Manson. Manson joined the Hawkeyes program in 2002 and threw for over 400 yards while rushing for 93 and catching three passes for 22 yards.

In his only start at quarterback for Kirk Ferentz, Manson led Iowa to a double-overtime victory over Syracuse in 2006. He has been the Director of Player Development for the football program since 2021.

Jason Manson’s son, Julian, stands 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds. He is expected to play linebacker for Iowa. As a junior, Manson recorded 86.5 tackles while catching 52 passes for almost 900 yards and 13 scores for the Trojans.

Manson held offers from Iowa along with Kansas State, Arizona, Minnesota and a couple of schools from the Mid-American Conference. 

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

