Iowa community mourns loss of teacher, coach and friend
The Fort Dodge community woke up this past weekend to crushing news.
Aaron Miller, a middle school assistant principal, passed away following injuries sustained early Saturday, Jan. 11 in a single-vehicle accident. Miller was 35 years old.
The 2007 Fort Dodge Senior High graduate was a wrestler and played baseball for the Dodgers before returning to the school in 2013. He was on the softball coaching staff when they won a state championship while also spending time coaching basketball, baseball and football.
Miller became an assistant principal prior to the start of this past school season after spending 10 years as a teacher.
“We understand that his news may be difficult for many of students and families,” the school district said in a press release. “To support our students, school counselors and additional support staff will be available to talk with any student who needs assistance processing their feelings or emotions.
“During times like this, it’s important that we come together as a community to support one another.”
Funeral services for Miller will be held on Saturday at the Fort Dodge Middle School with a visitation planned for Friday evening. School activities have been moved to accommodate the services.