High School

Iowa community mourns loss of teacher, coach and friend

Fort Dodge continues to mourn the passing of Aaron Miller, a teacher and coach in the district

Dana Becker

Aaron Miller (second from the left) passed away this past weekend following injuries sustained in an accident. Miller was an assistant principal at Fort Dodge Middle School and an assistant softball coach.
Aaron Miller (second from the left) passed away this past weekend following injuries sustained in an accident. Miller was an assistant principal at Fort Dodge Middle School and an assistant softball coach. / Facebook

The Fort Dodge community woke up this past weekend to crushing news.

Aaron Miller, a middle school assistant principal, passed away following injuries sustained early Saturday, Jan. 11 in a single-vehicle accident. Miller was 35 years old.

The 2007 Fort Dodge Senior High graduate was a wrestler and played baseball for the Dodgers before returning to the school in 2013. He was on the softball coaching staff when they won a state championship while also spending time coaching basketball, baseball and football.

This news hits hard! Aaron Miller was taken from this world way too soon. I was lucky enough to have been around long...

Posted by Blake Utley on Saturday, January 11, 2025

Miller became an assistant principal prior to the start of this past school season after spending 10 years as a teacher. 

“We understand that his news may be difficult for many of students and families,” the school district said in a press release. “To support our students, school counselors and additional support staff will be available to talk with any student who needs assistance processing their feelings or emotions.

“During times like this, it’s important that we come together as a community to support one another.”

Funeral services for Miller will be held on Saturday at the Fort Dodge Middle School with a visitation planned for Friday evening. School activities have been moved to accommodate the services. 

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa