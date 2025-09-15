Iowa Football Standout, Top National TE Lands Sixth Division 1 Offer

I’m super blessed to have received my 6th D1 offer from University of Nebraska go Cornhuskers! ❤️🤍@HikeDevon @KyleFisherUNL @antj0hnsonNU @CoachMattPearce @Coach_Satt @adamgorney @GregSmithRivals @Andrew_Ivins @innov8ivebyRyan @BrockHinkel @MadridTigers pic.twitter.com/yNXp4ah2ND