Iowa Football Standout, Top National TE Lands Sixth Division 1 Offer
The offers continue to roll in for an Iowa high school football standout, as Jevyn Severson has added Nebraska to his growing list.
Severson, a Class of 2028 prospect out of Madrid High School, is considered a four-star recruit and one of the top tight ends in the entire country.
“I’m super blessed to have received my 6th D1 offer from University of Nebraska,” Severson posted on social media.
Since a narrow 28-21 setback to Woodward-Granger, the Tigers have won back-to-back games over North Mahaska and BGM. Madrid has scored 103 points in those two games, allowing just 27 total.
Severson is the leading rusher on a run-first team, catching four passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns. Madrid has thrown for 263 yards in three games, rushing for 945 with 13 touchdowns.
Jevyn Severson has Offers From SEC, Big 12, Big Ten Programs
Along with his excellent size at 6-foot-6 and hands, as evident by his basketball skills, Severson helps block for the running attack of the Tigers.
Severson has six total offers on his resume at the moment, with Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas, Wisconsin and Kentucky being joined by the Cornhuskers.
Next action for Madrid will be Friday when they return home to host Earlham for Homecoming.
Severson had the only two receptions last week from senior quarterback Loken Velky in the win over previously unbeaten BGM. They went for 62 total yards and a touchdown, as Severson also recorded 4.5 tackles on defense.
The Tigers will remain at home with a matchup against ACGC on Friday, September 26 followed by two straight road games with Lynnville-Sully and Martensdale-St. Marys. They conclude the regular season on Friday, October 17 vs. Colfax-Mingo for Senior Night.
As a freshman last fall, Severson caught five passes for 54 yards, with three of them going for touchdowns. He also made 34.5 tackles, including eight for loss and 2.5 sacks.