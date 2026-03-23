Colin Rice Tabbed Gatorade Iowa Boys Basketball Player Of The Year

Colin Rice proved himself over the course of his high school career to be one of the top players in the country.

Now, Rice has hardware to back that up.

The Waukee Northwest High School senior has been named the 2025-26 Gatorade Iowa Boys Basketball Player of the Year, the organization announced.

Rice, who has signed to play for Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska in the fall, beat out a strong crop of players within Iowa for the top honor.

“Colin’s growth, impact and consistency throughout his high school career have been exceptional,” Waukee Northwest head coach Brett Watson said. “This season, we intentionally played what I believe was the toughest schedule in the state. Despite being guarded every game by the opponent’s best defender - and taking on the responsibility of guarding their top perimeter or post threat - Colin has produced unbelievable numbers night in and night out.

“His ability to impact the game at both ends of the floor separates him from his peers.”

Colin Rice Posted Almost 22 Points, Nine Rebounds For 20-Win Waukee Northwest

The 6-foot-8 guard/forward averaged 21.6 points, over nine rebounds and three assists, helping lead the Wolves to the Class 4A state tournament and a 20-5 record overall. He also shot 54 percent from the field, 43 percent from the 3-point line and almost 81 percent at the free throw line, adding 2.2 steals and 2.2 blocks.

Rice is ranked as the No. 81 prospect in his class by 247Sports and No. 95 by ESPN, earning a 2025 NBA Players Association Top 100 Camp invite and making the 2025 Under Armour first team last summer.

He carries a 3.22 grade point average and volunteers with the men’s ministry group of his church community while donating his time on behalf of Meals From the Heartland and instructing at youth basketball camps.

Gatorade Honors Athletes In 12 Different Sports, All 50 States, Including Washington D.C.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one state winner from each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., in 12 different sports: football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls track and field.

In total, 610 high school athletes are honored each year. From the pool of state winners, one national winner is selected in each of the 12 sports. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the winners in each sport.

As part of Gatorade’s commitment to breaking down barriers in sport, every Player of the Year also receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner. To date, the Gatorade Player of the Year program has provided more than $6.4 million in grants to winners across more than 2,200 organizations.