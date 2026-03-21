Top Iowa High School Football Prospect Releases Spring Visit List

One of the top uncommitted Iowa high school football prospects has revealed his seven spring visits that he has planned.

Tate Wallace, a current junior at Iowa City Regina High School, will make stops at Notre Dame, April, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Kansas State and Arizona State.

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Up first for Wallace will be a trip to South Bend, Indiana on March 25. He will head to Purdue to start the run in April followed by Minnesota and Wisconsin visits within a five-day span.

Arizona is scheduled for April 18 and Kansas State three days later. The visit to Arizona State has yet to be scheduled for Wallace.

Iowa City Regina Standout Holds Over 10 High-Level Division I Offers

According to 247Sports , Wallace is the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2027 in Iowa high school football and the 21st-ranked linebacker overall. In the 247Sports Composite rankings, Wallace is No. 2 in Iowa, No. 29 at linebacker and No. 371 overall in the country.

Along with offers from Minnesota, Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas State and Purdue, Wallace holds other offers from Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio), UNLV, North Dakota and North Dakota State.

Tate Wallace A Dominant Two-Way Player For Iowa City Regina

Wallace recorded 49.5 tackles with 29 solos and 18 for loss this past fall for the Regals, helping lead them to the state championship game. He recorded 8.5 sacks while forcing two fumbles.

On offense, Wallace caught 40 passes for 611 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Wallace was also a starter on the Iowa City Regina boys basketball team that qualified for the Iowa high school state tournament a few weeks back.

As a sophomore, Wallace had 27.5 tackles with 16 solos, four for loss and a sack, catching 51 passes for 752 yards and eight touchdowns.