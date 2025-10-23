Iowa Girls Basketball Coach Shares Heartwarming Tale
In a day and age where the majority of headlines reflect the negative in high school sports, this is one with a heartwarming message.
Iowa high school girls basketball coach Bruce Dall shared his journey with his wife on social media, and the result has gone viral.
Dall, the head coach at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School, explained just what seeing the University of Iowa football team play in-person meant to him and his son, Kinnick.
“My wife and I had 4 miscarriages,” Dall shared on social media. “I didn’t think I would ever be able to share a moment like with with a son or daughter.
“Then, in 2015, our baby boy came to us. We named him Kinnick. I thank God for this gift. Last night was a magical night we got to experience together.”
The post on X (formerly known as Twitter) has been shared countless times. It even received a response from StubHub, who made an offer to the family.
“Hi Bruce!,” the official StubHub account replied. “Your story is all the feel good vibes we love. How about catching another game this season? On us.”
Dall replied, “That is so kind of you! My son would be excited. I will send you a DM. Thank you!”
Cedar Rapids Prairie Reached 5A State Tournament Last Year
Cedar Rapids Prairie is coming off a 20-5 season in 2024-25 in which they reached the Class 5A state tournament.
Dall was the 2024 winner of the National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Coach of the Year honor and a five-time state champion coach. He served as a court coach at the 2025 USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team April minicamp.