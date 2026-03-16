2026 New Jersey High School Girls Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Mar. 15
Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 New Jersey high school girls basketball playoffs
The 2026 New Jersey high school girls basketball playoffs continue on March 15th with the NJSIAA Group Tournament championship games.
2026 New Jersey (NJSIAA) High School Girls Basketball Group Tournament Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (NJSIAA) - March 15, 2026
2026 New Jersey (NJSIAA) Girls Basketball Group 1 Tournament
2026 New Jersey (NJSIAA) Girls Basketball Group 2 Tournament
2026 New Jersey (NJSIAA) Girls Basketball Group 3 Tournament
2026 New Jersey (NJSIAA) Girls Basketball Group 4 Tournament
2026 New Jersey (NJSIAA) Girls Basketball Non-Public A Tournament
2026 New Jersey (NJSIAA) Girls Basketball Non-Public B Tournament
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SPENCER SWAIM
Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.