Iowa Girls Basketball State Tournament: 5A Semifinal Preview

Familiar foes collide in the first semifinal games at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament on Thursday from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Two-time defending Class 5A state champion Johnston opens the day vs. Ankeny while the 2025 runner-up, Dowling Catholic, takes on Waukee Northwest in an all-CIML final four.

Here is a preview of both games in the Class 5A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament. The games will stream live online at WatchIGHSAU.com .

Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament Class 5A Semifinal Previews

Johnston (25-0) vs. Ankeny (16-8), 10 a.m., Thursday, March 5

The Dragons raced out to an early lead on Ankeny Centennial in the quarterfinals and never looked back, posting their 77th consecutive victory, 54-30. They now get the cross-town rival of Ankeny Centennial in the semis.

Jenica Lewis, a Notre Dame commit, led three scorers in double figures with 13 points, as Kelli Kalb and Adaya Phillips both added 10. Kalb had a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds, blocking three shots and recording two steals, as Lewis had six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.

Ankeny was able to eliminate Cedar Rapids Washington, 57-44, thanks in large part to a 21-7 fourth quarter. Jayla Williams had 18 points with 13 rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks, Kyla Schaapveld and Reagan Baldwin each scored 15, and the Hawks buried a dozen 3-pointers - including five each by Schaapveld and Baldwin.

During the regular season, Johnston won both meetings by scores of 74-51 and 50-32.

Dowling Catholic (21-3) vs. Waukee Northwest (18-5), 11:45 a.m., Thursday, March 5

Waukee Northwest guard Sadie McCann (12) goes for a layup around Iowa City West guard Sasha Baldwin (20) during the third quarter in the 5A girls state quarterfinal on March 2, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Maroons and Wolves met twice this past year, splitting the meetings, as each won on their respective home floor. Dowling Catholic held off Valley in the quarters, 55-48, as Adrienne Sears scored eight of the last 11 for the team.

Sears finished with a game-high 24 points, as Ellie Muller added 16 with 15 rebounds. This marks the fourth straight year the Maroons have qualified for the final four.

Waukee Northwest, meanwhile, handled business vs. Iowa City West, 80-49. After making the first state tournament appearance in school history last year, the Wolves returned everyone this season, including Sadie McCann, who had 18 points.

Vana Bilic added 15 with seven steals while Romey Croatt recorded 12 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.