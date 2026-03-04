Iowa Girls Basketball State Tournament: Final Quarterfinal Round Action

The final quarterfinals of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament hit the court inside Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday, with two games in Class 2A and four in Class 1A.

All semifinal round pairings will be complete by the end of the evening. Games can be live streamed on WatchIGHSAU.org .

Hinton and Denver both punched tickets to the 2A semifinals on Tuesday with one- and two-point victories over West Lyon and Emmetsburg, respectively. Joining them in the final four will be Rock Valley and Treynor.

Rock Valley, the No. 2 overall seed, scored a hard-fought 43-31 victory over Iowa City Regina to move on.

The Rockets last won it all in 2003 when Deb Remmerde, a member of the IGHSAU Hall of Fame and the previous state recordholder for career points, capped off her brilliant career with a third consecutive title. The win over Iowa City Regina marked the first victory at state for Rock Valley since that season.

In the fourth, the Rockets pulled away, outscoring the Regals, 14-4. Haevyn Ranschau had 15 points, Caydence Harmsen scored 12 with five rebounds and Natalie Leusink grabbed 14 boards.

Hudsyn Ranschau contributed 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

For the Regals, Addie McLaughlin had 16 points and six rebounds, as Maggie Scueppel grabbed nine boards. No other player scored more than four points.

Treynor Pulls Upset, Ousts Central Lyon

For the first time since cutting down the nets as champions in 2019, Treynor scored a victory at state, knocking off Central Lyon, 62-50.

Nora Konz had 20 points to lead the Cardinals, as Addison Mayer added 18 and Claire Schrage scored 14. The trio made a combined 23 field goals on the day.

For Central Lyon, the reigning state runner-up, Ayda Vander Zee had 14 points while Shyanne Struckman, Danika Hoogendoorn and Ellianna Hoefert each scored 10.

Up Next….

It is time for the 1A quarterfinals, as top-ranked Algona Bishop Garrigan squares off with Kee, unbeaten Lynnville-Sully meets Dunkerton, 2025 runner-up Newell-Fonda faces Saint Ansgar and reigning champion Council Bluffs St. Albert battles Exira-EHK.