Iowa Girls Basketball State Tournament: Action Continues With Seven Games
Day two of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament featured games in three different classifications.
Des Moines Christian put the finishing touches on the Class 3A quarterfinals with a 52-46 victory over Forest City. The Lions advance to Thursday’s semifinals from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa to face Maquoketa.
It was a thrilling fourth quarter between Des Moines Christian and Forest City, as the Indians scored the first 10 points of the final frame to erase a deficit. The Lions roared back with eight in a row in their fourth consecutive state tournament.
* Opening day of Iowa Girls High School Basketball State Tournament roundup
Reese DeVooght had a game-high 23 points and six rebounds. Addy Oetker added 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks while Caitlin Hall scored six points off the bench.
For the Indians, Jenna Dontje had a double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. She also had four steals. Dru Seglem added seven points and Hayden Brown had three points, eight rebounds and six steals.
Dallas Center-Grimes Dominates In 4A Opener
An 18-point first quarter helped Dallas Center-Grimes put Waverly-Shell Rock away early, as the Mustangs cruised into the 4A semifinals with a 59-39 victory.
Macy Meyer sank three 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Dallas Center-Grimes, as Leah Brauch added 10 points. Avid Smid had seven points, five rebounds and four assists, with Tessa Jones chipping in eight points and four rebounds.
Waverly-Shell Rock got 19 points out of Lizzy Frazell, as she nailed five triples. Frazzel also had seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Addie Ott recorded seven points and Britt Bodensteiner eight rebounds.
The Mustangs shot 64 percent from the 3-point line and 58 percent from the field, using 28 points in the paint to overcome the Go-Hawks.
Still To Come….
Three more games in the 4A quarterfinals will hit the court, as Norwalk faces Central Dewitt, Sioux City Bishop Heelan meets North Polk and Clear Creek-Amana tangles with Carlisle. The 2A quarters also tip off with Hinton meeting West Lyon and Denver facing Emmetsburg.