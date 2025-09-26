Iowa Girls High School State Tennis Brackets Revealed
The Iowa girls high school state tennis championships are set to begin on October 1, with winners in both singles and doubles in Class 1A and 2A crowned on October 2.
The tournaments will take place in Iowa City and Waterloo, as the official tournament brackets were made public by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union recently.
Defending two-time 1A singles state champion Gabi Fleming begins her quest for a third title in three years as the No. 1 seed. Fleming faces Megan Lausen of Estherville-Lincoln Central in the opening round.
Kate Holton of Waterloo Columbus, who Fleming topped in the finals last year, is also back. She will square off with Layla Hargis of Treynor. Fleming and Holton could meet for the championship once again, as they are on opposite sides of the bracket.
Other first round singles matchups in 1A include Kaitlyn Bjork vs. Loghan Edgar, Poojita Mukadam vs. Charlotte Schwabe, Ava Breems vs. Gabi Jacobs, Lea Patrick vs. Sofia Aliena, Camryn Glass vs. Lulu Rozeboom and Harika Cakinberk vs. Natalie Steele.
Addison Latta of Waukee Northwest is 2A Singles No. 1 Seed
Waukee Northwest’s Addison Latta is the top seed in 2A, as she will square off with Iris Vasi of Iowa City West. Madelyn Jepsen of North Scott, who was fifth as a freshman and third last year as a sophomore, returns looking to continue her climb.
Another medalist, Dowling Catholic’s Victoria Bakros, is back, as she was sixth last year.
The 2A singles first round matchups include Latta vs. Vasi, Vivian Kahler vs. Scarlett Brown, Bakros vs. Tori Hansen, Jepsen vs. Manuela Rodriguez, Mackenzie Sagers vs. Addison Bollier, Lily Holland vs. Jaden Brower, Elizabeth Grinnall vs. Nina Sorrel and Piper Fredricksen vs. Madeline Bellomy.
The 1A state doubles draw can be viewed on Bound, as can the 2A doubles bracket.