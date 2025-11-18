High School

Iowa Girls High School Volleyball All-State Teams Announced

High School on SI presents all-state volleyball teams in Iowa

Dana Becker

Hinton's Bailey Boeve (9) hits the ball after a Denver serve on Nov. 6, 2025, at Stream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
The Iowa high school girls volleyball season has come and gone, leaving with it the crowning of five state champions and several other honors being handed out.

High School on SI is getting in the mix of doing that, presenting all-state volleyball teams for the past season.

These players were some of the very best to compete during the 2025 season on the court.

Here are the High School on SI Iowa all-state volleyball teams for 2025:

High School on SI Iowa All-State Volleyball Teams

Class 5A

First Team

  • Isabelle Kremer, Pleasant Valley, Senior
  • Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest, Junior
  • Cambel Drapeau, Dubuque Senior, Senior
  • Avery Vogt, Waukee Northwest, Senior
  • Mya Lei-Butters, Ankeny Centennial, Senior
  • Brynn Bakula, Cedar Falls, Senior

Second Team

  • Sophia Austen, Iowa City West, Junior
  • Piper Ladwig, Waukee Northwest, Junior
  • Kaelyn Wieland, West Des Moines Valley, Senior
  • Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic, Senior
  • Hailey Wiederin, Ankeny, Sophomore
  • Edie Miller, Iowa City Liberty, Junior

Third Team

  • Hattie Galloway, Iowa City High, Junior
  • Ava Groeteke, Dowling Catholic, Senior
  • Hailey Flanders, Ankeny, Senior
  • Anni Wedgbury, Cedar Falls, Senior
  • Leah Janulewicz, Waukee Northwest, Junior
  • Hanley Schmidt, Pleasant Valley, Senior

Class 4A

First Team

  • Katie Scheckel, Pella, Senior
  • Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior
  • Bre VanDenTop, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Senior
  • Ellie Hatlevig, Norwalk, Sophomore
  • Courteney Schmidt, Sioux Center, Senior
  • McKenzie Moeller, North Scott, Senior

Second Team

  • Gwen Farley, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior
  • Emily Henderson, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior
  • Addison Allen, North Scott, Senior
  • Maryn Franken, Sioux Center, Junior
  • Abbey Kirk, Marion, Freshman
  • Abbie Brand, Pella, Senior

Third Team

  • Anna Jackson, Dallas Center-Grimes, Sophomore
  • Rachel Borwich, Nevada, Senior
  • Bailey Simpson, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior
  • Grace Whalen, Marion, Senior
  • Ireland Jackson, Bishop Heelan, Senior
  • Kaylee Wray, Glenwood, Senior

Class 3A

Davenport Assumption's Ellah Derrer (10) defends an attack by Humboldt's Mia Schluter (13) Nov. 6, 2025 during a Class 3A Iowa high school state volleyball championship in Coralville, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Team

  • Ellah Derrer, Davenport Assumption, Senior
  • Addie Waldorf, Humboldt, Sophomore
  • Lauren LeClere, West Delaware, Senior
  • Maggie Van Schepen, Western Christian, Senior
  • Jocelyn O’Neal, Red Oak, Senior
  • Jovi Evans, Mid-Prairie, Senior

Second Team

  • Morgan Kooiman, Western Christian, Sophomore
  • Adelynn Goodell, Humboldt, Sophomore
  • Elsa Tiefenthaler, Kuemper Catholic, Senior
  • Diedra Doeden, Cherokee, Junior
  • Sophie Sander, Anamosa, Senior
  • Scarlett Winterfield, Western Christian, Senior

Third Team

  • Katie Limbaugh, Algona, Freshman
  • Olivia Miller, Anamosa, Senior
  • Carsyn Kelley, Davenport Assumption, Senior
  • Jaida Barrow, Unity Christian, Senior
  • Kaylie Simons, Kuemper Catholic, Senior
  • Cali Whitaker, Mount Vernon, Senior

Class 2A

First Team

  • Bailey Boeve, Hinton, Senior
  • Reese Naeve, Iowa City Regina, Senior
  • Taylor Buhr, Wapsie Valley, Senior
  • Abby Jensen, Dike-New Hartford, Senior
  • Bailey Mullihan, Denver, Senior
  • Bentley Rone, Riverside, Senior

Second Team

  • Karlyn Kovarna, Hinton, Senior
  • Channing Johnson, Denver, Senior
  • Mylee Thurm, Denver, Senior
  • Ryanne Brubaker, Grundy Center, Junior
  • Addison Bollier, Iowa City Regina, Junior
  • Nora Konz, Treynor, Senior

Third Team

  • Addi Hogan, Beckman Catholic, Junior
  • Alexa Buhman, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Senior
  • Mykala Luzum-Selmon, Lisbon, Senior
  • Rachel Schany, Emmetsburg, Senior
  • Ruby Varney, Dike-New Hartford, Sophomore
  • Katie Hoefling, Hinton, Senior

Class 1A

First Team

  • Rowan Jacobi, Springville, Senior
  • Jacey Johnson, Saint Ansgar, Senior
  • Tayah Pollock, Janesville, Junior
  • Addison Hochstetler, North Tama, Senior
  • Presley Meyers, Holy Trinity, Senior
  • Kylee Pexa, Dunkerton, Junior

Second Team

  • Elsie Hoegh, Boyden-Hull, Junior
  • Lindsay Kruse, Saint Ansgar, Senior
  • Aubrey Shields, Mount Ayr, Senior
  • Quinn Sweeney, Janesville, Freshman
  • Malia Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Senior
  • Grace Farnsworth, BCLUW, Junior

Third Team

  • Lilee Boriskey, Edgewood-Colesburg, Senior
  • Kennedy Brandt, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Senior
  • Kruiz Ewoldt, North Tama, Senior
  • Ava Falk, Saint Ansgar, Senior
  • Addi Brockway, Burlington Notre Dame, Senior
  • Ana Aguilar, Cedar Ridge Christian, Senior

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

