Iowa Girls High School Volleyball All-State Teams Announced
High School on SI presents all-state volleyball teams in Iowa
The Iowa high school girls volleyball season has come and gone, leaving with it the crowning of five state champions and several other honors being handed out.
High School on SI is getting in the mix of doing that, presenting all-state volleyball teams for the past season.
These players were some of the very best to compete during the 2025 season on the court.
Here are the High School on SI Iowa all-state volleyball teams for 2025:
High School on SI Iowa All-State Volleyball Teams
Class 5A
First Team
- Isabelle Kremer, Pleasant Valley, Senior
- Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest, Junior
- Cambel Drapeau, Dubuque Senior, Senior
- Avery Vogt, Waukee Northwest, Senior
- Mya Lei-Butters, Ankeny Centennial, Senior
- Brynn Bakula, Cedar Falls, Senior
Second Team
- Sophia Austen, Iowa City West, Junior
- Piper Ladwig, Waukee Northwest, Junior
- Kaelyn Wieland, West Des Moines Valley, Senior
- Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic, Senior
- Hailey Wiederin, Ankeny, Sophomore
- Edie Miller, Iowa City Liberty, Junior
Third Team
- Hattie Galloway, Iowa City High, Junior
- Ava Groeteke, Dowling Catholic, Senior
- Hailey Flanders, Ankeny, Senior
- Anni Wedgbury, Cedar Falls, Senior
- Leah Janulewicz, Waukee Northwest, Junior
- Hanley Schmidt, Pleasant Valley, Senior
Class 4A
First Team
- Katie Scheckel, Pella, Senior
- Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior
- Bre VanDenTop, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Senior
- Ellie Hatlevig, Norwalk, Sophomore
- Courteney Schmidt, Sioux Center, Senior
- McKenzie Moeller, North Scott, Senior
Second Team
- Gwen Farley, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior
- Emily Henderson, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior
- Addison Allen, North Scott, Senior
- Maryn Franken, Sioux Center, Junior
- Abbey Kirk, Marion, Freshman
- Abbie Brand, Pella, Senior
Third Team
- Anna Jackson, Dallas Center-Grimes, Sophomore
- Rachel Borwich, Nevada, Senior
- Bailey Simpson, Clear Creek-Amana, Senior
- Grace Whalen, Marion, Senior
- Ireland Jackson, Bishop Heelan, Senior
- Kaylee Wray, Glenwood, Senior
Class 3A
First Team
- Ellah Derrer, Davenport Assumption, Senior
- Addie Waldorf, Humboldt, Sophomore
- Lauren LeClere, West Delaware, Senior
- Maggie Van Schepen, Western Christian, Senior
- Jocelyn O’Neal, Red Oak, Senior
- Jovi Evans, Mid-Prairie, Senior
Second Team
- Morgan Kooiman, Western Christian, Sophomore
- Adelynn Goodell, Humboldt, Sophomore
- Elsa Tiefenthaler, Kuemper Catholic, Senior
- Diedra Doeden, Cherokee, Junior
- Sophie Sander, Anamosa, Senior
- Scarlett Winterfield, Western Christian, Senior
Third Team
- Katie Limbaugh, Algona, Freshman
- Olivia Miller, Anamosa, Senior
- Carsyn Kelley, Davenport Assumption, Senior
- Jaida Barrow, Unity Christian, Senior
- Kaylie Simons, Kuemper Catholic, Senior
- Cali Whitaker, Mount Vernon, Senior
Class 2A
First Team
- Bailey Boeve, Hinton, Senior
- Reese Naeve, Iowa City Regina, Senior
- Taylor Buhr, Wapsie Valley, Senior
- Abby Jensen, Dike-New Hartford, Senior
- Bailey Mullihan, Denver, Senior
- Bentley Rone, Riverside, Senior
Second Team
- Karlyn Kovarna, Hinton, Senior
- Channing Johnson, Denver, Senior
- Mylee Thurm, Denver, Senior
- Ryanne Brubaker, Grundy Center, Junior
- Addison Bollier, Iowa City Regina, Junior
- Nora Konz, Treynor, Senior
Third Team
- Addi Hogan, Beckman Catholic, Junior
- Alexa Buhman, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Senior
- Mykala Luzum-Selmon, Lisbon, Senior
- Rachel Schany, Emmetsburg, Senior
- Ruby Varney, Dike-New Hartford, Sophomore
- Katie Hoefling, Hinton, Senior
Class 1A
First Team
- Rowan Jacobi, Springville, Senior
- Jacey Johnson, Saint Ansgar, Senior
- Tayah Pollock, Janesville, Junior
- Addison Hochstetler, North Tama, Senior
- Presley Meyers, Holy Trinity, Senior
- Kylee Pexa, Dunkerton, Junior
Second Team
- Elsie Hoegh, Boyden-Hull, Junior
- Lindsay Kruse, Saint Ansgar, Senior
- Aubrey Shields, Mount Ayr, Senior
- Quinn Sweeney, Janesville, Freshman
- Malia Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Senior
- Grace Farnsworth, BCLUW, Junior
Third Team
- Lilee Boriskey, Edgewood-Colesburg, Senior
- Kennedy Brandt, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Senior
- Kruiz Ewoldt, North Tama, Senior
- Ava Falk, Saint Ansgar, Senior
- Addi Brockway, Burlington Notre Dame, Senior
- Ana Aguilar, Cedar Ridge Christian, Senior
