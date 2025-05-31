Iowa girls state golf championships conclude with winners crowned
Four teams and four individuals were crowned state champions as the Iowa girls golf season came to a close on Friday.
Ames used a round of 315 to storm past Waukee Northwest and claim bragging rights in Class 4A. The Little Cyclones were led by Macy Button’s in the second round as Emersen Motl followed with a 75.
The individual title went to Linn-Mar’s Morgan Rupp, as she followed up an opening round 69 with a 72 to win by one stroke over first round leader Ainsley Wilson of Iowa City West.
In 3A, Gilbert topped Dubuque Wahlert by 11 shots with Ava Lohrbach finishing first overall to pace the Tigers. Her sister, Ella Lohrbach, was the runner-up.
Chloe Bolte of Sumner-Fredericksburg won the 2A individual title, shooting a 72-71 to finish 1-under. Oelwein claimed team gold ahead of New Hampton and Sumner-Fredericksburg.
The 1A team championship went to Easton Valley as Jaylee Shaffer from Mount Ayr finished first on the individual leaderboard.