Iowa Girls State Softball to Remain in Fort Dodge
The Iowa girls high school state softball tournament has been in Fort Dodge for the past five-plus decades.
And it will remain there for the next two decades at least.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the city of Fort Dodge reached a 20-year contract extension to keep the week-long event at Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Park. The extension keeps the tournament in Fort Dodge through the 2045 season.
“This is very exciting news,” IGHSAU Executive Director Erin Gerlich said. “The City of Fort Dodge, Fort Dodge Parks and Recreation and Iowa Central Community College have made the Rogers Sports Complex the premier softball complex in Iowa.
“Fort Dodge has consistently demonstrated its commitment to our softball tournament through the millions of dollars invested in improving Rogers Park over the years. This extension cements our commitment to Fort Dodge and all the great things they have done - and continue to do - to make the Iowa Girls State Softball Tournament the best high school softball tournament in the United States.
Beginning in 2026, the tourney will switch to a double-elimination format for all five classifications. Plans are in motion for new fields and lighting to be added to Rogers Park.
State Softball 'Crown Jewel' of Fort Dodge, community
Each season, the state softball tournament draws between 17,000 and 20,000 fans to Rogers Park, with the one millionth spectator expected to enter this coming season.
“The state softball tournament is our crown jewel,” said Fort Dodge Parks and Recreation Director Lori Branderhorst. “We are grateful for the confidence that the Girls Athletic Union has placed in us through this extension.”
Rogers Park has served as the host for 55 years, making it the longest-running venue to hold an official IGHSAU state tournament.
Iowa remains the only state to still play softball - and baseball for that matter - in the summer. The sport has been sanctioned since 1957.