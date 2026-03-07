Johnston Completes Three-Peat, Downs Waukee Northwest

The Johnston Dragons are your Class 5A queen once again.

But it was far from easy early on.

Jenica Lewis, a McDonald’s All-American nominee and future Notre Dame player, scored 22 points with seven rebounds, three steals and two assists to finish off an incredible high school career, leading Johnston to a 51-37 victory Waukee Northwest.

The game was the first of five championships in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Tournament from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐆𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐄𝐄𝐄𝐄 🏆🏆🏆



#1 Johnston defeats #3 Waukee Northwest 51 - 37 to claim the Class 5A State Basketball Championship!



2026 State Basketball Tournament presented by @iowafarmbureau



Final score brought to you by @Fareway_Stores #IGHSAU… pic.twitter.com/Ev5t7z30dd — IGHSAU (@IGHSAU) March 7, 2026

Johnston Has Been Nearly Untouchable With Jenica Lewis In The Lineup

Lewis and the Dragons, who have now won a state-record 79 consecutive games overall, scored just three points in the opening eight minutes and fell behind early to the Wolves, 8-3. But it was all Johnston after that, as they went on an 18-8 run in the second and outscored Waukee Northwest in the second half, 30-21.

Arianna Phillips added 11 points and five rebounds, Jaliyah Kinnetz finished with eight points and Kelli Kalb had eight rebounds for Johnston, who is now 103-2 over the last four seasons.

The Dragons have five titles all-time, which ranks third in Iowa girls high school basketball history behind nine won by Ankeny and six by Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Waukee Northwest Had Two Players In Double Figures, Two Named All-Tournament

Waukee Northwest, who knocked off Dowling Catholic in the semifinals in overtime, received 11 points and six rebounds from Romey Croatt, as Sadie McCann added 11 points, three steals and four rebounds. Vana Bilic finished with four points and six rebounds, as Cassidy Danburg grabbed nine boards.

The Dragons shot just 1-for-11 from the field in the first quarter and missed all five 3-point attempts, as Lewis had one lone point from the free throw line. Over the final 24 minutes, Johnston was 19 of 35 with eight made triples.

Jenica Lewis Named Captain Of 5A All-Tournament Team

𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐒 𝟓𝐀 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌



Presenting your Class 5A All-Tournament Team! Congratulations to each athlete on a standout performance this week!



Arianna Phillips, Johnston

Romey Croatt, Waukee Northwest

Jayla Williams, Ankeny

Ellie Muller, Dowling… pic.twitter.com/fXTk2WrtHh — IGHSAU (@IGHSAU) March 7, 2026

Lewis was tabbed captain of the all-tournament team, with Phillips joining her. Croatt and Bilic were selected from Waukee Northwest, as Jayla Williams of Ankeny and Ellie Muller from Dowling Catholic completed the squad.