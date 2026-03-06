Iowa Girls State Tournament: 2A Semifinal Preview

Reigning Class 2A queen Hinton is one step closer to reaching the state championship once more, as they square off with Denver in a semifinal round affair on Friday, March 6 from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Awaiting the winner between Hinton and Denver will be either Treynor or Rock Valley, as those two collide in the second game.

Here is a preview of both games in the Class 2A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament. The games will stream live online at WatchIGHSAU.com .

Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament Class 2A Semifinal Previews

Hinton (21-1) vs. Denver (23-2), 10 a.m., Friday, March 6

Both Hinton and Denver earned close decisions in the quarterfinals, and now they will square off for the right to compete for a state championship.

Hinton, the defending titleholders in 2A, advanced with a 46-45 win over West Lyon, avenging the lone regular season loss they suffered. Sydney Doeschot scored 15 points with 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals, as Keely Derochie had a double-double by scoring 14 points with 10 rebounds.

Denver, meanwhile, erased a big halftime deficit to eliminate Emmetsburg, 45-42. A 21-7 run in the third helped propel the Cyclones, as Channing Johnson and Brilee Ackerson combined for 19 during that spurt, including five made 3-pointers.

Johnson recorded 22 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks, with Ackerson scoring nine. Mylee Thurm added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Rock Valley (23-2) vs. Treynor (22-2), 11:45 a.m., Friday, March 6

Following an upset of defending state runner-up Central Lyon, Treynor looks to knock Rock Valley off and advance to the state championship for the first time since winning it all in 2019.

The Cardinals received a balanced effort from Nora Konz, Addison Mauer and Claire Schrage in topping Central Lyon in the quarters. Konz scored 20, Mauer finished with 18 and Schrage added 14 as part of a 48-26 advantage in the paint.

Treynor shot 51 percent from the game and made 57 percent of its 3-point attempts.

Rock Valley downed Iowa City Regina, 43-31, as Haevyn Ranschau scored 15 points. Caydence Harmsen added 12 and Hudsyn Ranschau added 10. Natalie Leusink was big inside with 14 rebounds, five points, a block and a steal.

The Rockets won three straight state titles from 2001-2003 with star Deb Remmerde leading the way. Remmerde ended her career as the state’s scoring leader, a mark since past by former Pocahontas Area standout Elle Ruffridge.