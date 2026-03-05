Iowa Girls Basketball State Tournament: Top Quarterfinal Performances

With the quarterfinals of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament in the books, and the semifinals on tap, here are some of the top individual performances from the elite eight round

Final four games in each classification will begin Thursday, March 5 from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa. High School on SI will have complete coverage of all the games through the championships on Saturday, March 7.

All games of the tournament stream live on WatchIGHSAU.com .

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Top Performances Of The Quarterfinals

Jenica Lewis, Johnston, Class 5A

In just 28 minutes, Lewis posted 13 points with six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot.

Kelli Kalb, Johnston, Class 5A

Kalb paired up with Lewis, recording a double-double by scoring 10 points with 11 rebounds. She also had three blocks and two steals without a turnover in 23 minutes.

Jayla Williams, Ankeny, Class 5A

Williams played all 32 minutes, going for 18 points with 13 rebounds, five steals, four assists and a pair of blocked shots.

Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic, Class 5A

Muller racked up 16 points with 15 rebounds, six blocked shots, three assist and a steal, shooting 7 of 12 from the field.

Waukee Northwest guard Sadie McCann (12) drives with the ball to the basket around Iowa City West forward Abby Neumiller (10) during the third quarter in the 5A girls state quarterfinal on March 2, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sadie McCann, Waukee Northwest, Class 5A

McCann needed just 21 minutes on the court to produce 18 points, six rebounds, a steal and an assist.

Macy Meyer, Dallas Center-Grimes, Class 4A

Meyer had 17 points, going 7 of 11 from the floor and 3-for-3 from the 3-point line. She also had three rebounds and two steals.

Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk, Class 4A

One of the top scorers in the state, Birmingham showed that, going for 26 with 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. She was 10-for-10 at the free throw line.

Campbell Schulz, North Polk, Class 4A

In a losing effort, Schulz showed up big, scoring 25 points with five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Bishop Heelan's Melina Snoozy (23) runs across the baseline on defense on March 3, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Melina Snoozy, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Class 4A

Snoozy dominated in the quarters, scoring 39 points with 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals. She was 17 of 26 from the field, knocking down five 3-pointers.

Mallie Stoner, Carlisle, Class 4A

Stoner was 7 of 9 from the field and 2-for-3 from deep, scoring 16 points with 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Quinn Pershing, Mount Vernon, Class 3A

Pershing racked up 21 points, draining six 3-pointers.

Emily Tanny, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Class 3A

The freshman was sensational, scoring 30 points with nine rebounds, three steals, a block and an assist. She was 12 of 13 from the free throw stripe.

Maquoketa's Aubrey Kroymann attempts a shot against Dallas Center-Grimes' Ava Smid during the IGHSAU state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Des Moines. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aubrey Kroymann, Maquoketa, Class 3A

Kroymann scored 19 points with seven rebounds, three steals and a block in 27 minutes of action.

Reese DeVooght, Des Moines Christian, Class 3A

Behind 23 points and six rebounds by DeVooght, the Lions punched a ticket into the semifinals.

Sydney Doeschot, Hinton, Class 2A

Doeschot flirted with a triple-double, scoring 15 points with 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Channing Johnston, Denver, Class 2A

Johnson’s double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds helped the Cyclones knock off Emmetsburg.

Nora Konz, Treynor, Class 2A

Konz led the Cardinals with 20 points, adding four rebounds, in a quarterfinal round victory.

Graclyn Eastman, Bishop Garrigan, Class 1A

The junior had 24 points, 14 rebounds, seven steals and four blocked shots to lead top-ranked Garrigan back into the final four.

Ava Fuelling, Dunkerton, Class 1A

With six 3-pointers, Fuelling fueled Dunkerton with 22 points, adding a pair of steals.

Ellie Sievers, Newell-Fonda, Class 1A

Sievers had 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead a balanced effort by the Mustangs.

Avah Underwood, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Class 1A

A returning all-tournament selection for the defending state champs, Underwood had 11 points and 17 rebounds with two steals, two assists and two blocks.