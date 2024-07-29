Iowa high school athletes competing in 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are underway as top athletes from around the world congregate in France looking for their shot at Olympic glory.
Seven athletes from Iowa will compete in the Olympics and Paralympics, all representing Team USA.
For all these athletes, spending time at an Iowa high school was a part of their journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Here are the athletes from Iowa competing in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
Emily Delleman - Davenport Central - Rowing
Delleman is a graduate of Davenport Central High School and will be making her Olympic debut in Paris at 26-years-old.
She attended Stanford University where she was All-American in 2019 and 2020, and has been named to seven National Teams.
Women's rowing events began on July 27 and will continue through August 3.
Karissa Schweizer - Dowling Catholic - Track and Field
An alumnus of Dowling Catholic High School and the University of Missouri, Schweizer is making her return to the Olympics after finishing 11th in the Women's 5000m and 12th in the Women's 10000m at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Track and Field events are scheduled for July 26 - August 11.
AJ Fitzpatrick - Prairie - Wheelchair Basketball
Prairie High School alumnus AJ Fitzpatrick now attends the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and is considered a rising star in the world of Wheelchair Basketball.
When he was just 18-years-old, he became the youngest member in the men's wheelchair basketball selection pool.
The Paralympics will take place August 28 - September 8 in Paris.
Jessica Heims - Prairie - Para Track and Field
Named homecoming queen in her senior year at Prairie High School, Heims has been involved in Para Track and Field since she was 11.
Paris will mark her third Olympic appearance.
She finished 5th in Women's Discus Throw F64 in Tokyo and took home 7th (Women's 400m T44) and 8th (Women's Discus Throw F44) in Rio.
Erin Kerkhoff - Solon - Para Track and Field
Solon High School grad Erin Kerkhoff attends the University of Northern Iowa and is a member of the Division I track and field team there.
Since 2023, she has earned a silver and bronze medal at World Championship events.
Jeromie Meyer II - Woodbine - Wheelchair Basketball
Meyer graduated from Woodbine High School and is making his Olympic debut at the age of 27.
He is far from inexperienced though, as he won the gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 ParaPan American Games.
Justin Phongsavanh - Ankeny Centennial - Para Track and Field
Phongsavanh was involved in football, wrestling, rugby, and track and field at Ankeny Centennial High School before a 2015 shooting left him paralyzed below the waist.
Less than half a year later, the resilient Phongsavanh got in touch with Adaptive Sports Iowa to learn more about Paralympic sport opportunities.
This will be his second Olympic appearance after winning the bronze in the 2020 Men's Javelin Throw F54 event in Tokyo.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports