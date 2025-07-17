High School

Iowa high school baseball: Substate champions crowned

3A, 4A state tournament qualifiers revealed

Dana Becker

Waukee will be heading to the 4A Iowa high school state baseball tournament.
After Class 1A and 2A took to the diamonds earlier this week in substate final action, it was 3A and 4A that played on Wednesday night around the state.

Eight qualifiers in each advanced to the Iowa high school state baseball tournament, which begins Monday in Sioux City from Lewis and Clark Park.

Claiming substate titles in 4A and bids were Bettendorf, Iowa City High, Johnston, Iowa City Liberty, Waukee Northwest, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Sioux City East and Waukee, who knocked out defending champion Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7-6.

Earning 3A bids were Carlisle, who topped 2024 champion North Polk, Dubuque Wahlert, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Davenport Assumption, Pella, Saydel, Bishop Heelan and Boone, who out-lasted Humboldt in 11 innings, 3-2.

Here are the results from Wednesday’s substate finals in 3A and 4A:

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SUBSTATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

(Wednesday, July 16 results)

Class 3A

  • Boone 3, Humboldt 2
  • Carlisle 11, North Polk 5
  • Dubuque Wahlert 8, Western Dubuque 1
  • Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
  • Davenport Assumption 5, Mount Vernon 0
  • Pella 5, Clear Creek-Amana 2
  • Saydel 2, Benton 1
  • Bishop Heelan 4, Harlan 2

Class 4A

  • Bettendorf 4, Dubuque Hempstead 3
  • Iowa City High 1, Indianola 0
  • Johnston 5, Valley 2
  • Iowa City Liberty 6, Linn-Mar 5
  • Waukee Northwest 2, Southeast Polk 1
  • Cedar Rapids Prairie 11, Cedar Falls 4
  • Sioux City East 5, Lewis Central 1
  • Waukee 7, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6

