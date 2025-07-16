Iowa state baseball qualifiers in 1A, 2A revealed
Half of the Iowa high school state baseball qualifiers were determined Tuesday night, as Class 1A and 2A held substate championships.
For 3A and 4A, those games are scheduled for Wednesday, weather-pending.
Advancing in 1A were top-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s along with Logan-Magnolia, Saint Ansgar, Martensdale-St. Marys, Kee, Hillcrest Academy, defending champion Lynnville-Sully and East Buchanan.
The 1A tournament is scheduled for historic Merchants Park in Carroll beginning on Monday, July 21. The championship takes place Friday, July 25.
As the top-seed, Remsen St. Mary’s meets Hillcrest Academy in the quarterfinals, as Martensdale-St. Marys takes on Kee, Lynnville-Sully meets East Buchanan and Saint Ansgar battles Logan-Magnolia.
Earning spots in 2A with substate championship victories were No. 1 and defending champion Underwood, Cascade, Pleasantville, Van Meter, West Lyon, Chariton, Unity Christian and Mediapolis.
Like 1A, 2A also heads to Carroll and Merchants Park with the same schedule for games. Those quarterfinals will see Underwood play Cascade, Unity Christian take on Mediapolis, Pleasantville face West Lyon and Van Meter battle Chariton.
The 3A and 4A state tournament is in Sioux City from Lewis and Clark Park.
Here are the results from Tuesday night’s 1A and 2A substate championships:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SUBSTATE CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
(From Tuesday, July 16)
Class 1A
- Logan-Magnolia 3, Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
- Saint Ansgar 2, Wapsie Valley 0
- Remsen St. Mary’s 3, Gehlen Catholic 0
- Martensdale-St. Marys 4, Lenox 0
- Kee 8, Mason City Newman 5
- Hillcrest Academy 1, Pekin 0
- Lynnville-Sully 6, Ankeny Christian 2
- East Buchanan 5, North Linn 4
Class 2A
- Cascade 7, Grundy Center 2
- Underwood 6, Tri-Center 1
- Pleasantville 7, Anamosa 0
- Van Meter 3, West Marshall 0
- West Lyon 10, Okoboji 0
- Chariton 4, Cardinal 3
- Unity Christian 4, Estherville-Lincoln Central 0
- Mediapolis 2, MFL MarMac 0