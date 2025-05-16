Iowa high school baseball: Top senior baseball players
May marks the official beginning of high school baseball and softball in the state of Iowa. That might sound wrong to many of you, as Iowa is the only state that participates in the two sports during the summer months.
The season begins here in a few short weeks with games, running through the Fourth of July and near the end of that month with the state championships.
Here is a look at some of the top senior baseball players in Iowa in alphabetical order:
Mason Bechen, North Linn
Bechen was the power hitter for the Lynx, blasting three homers with six triples and seven doubles, driving in 31 runs and scoring 47 times. He also stole 34 bases on the year.
Isaac Bruhl, Ankeny Centennial
The middle infielder hit .378 with eight doubles, two triples, 15 RBI and 29 runs scored for the Jaguars while also stealing 17 bases and recording a .950 fielding percentage.
Caden Clarahan, Sigourney
Clarahan was a big time threat to go deep, blasting six homers with seven doubles, 42 RBI and 39 total hits. He was also 6-3 on the mound with 71 strikeouts and an earned run average of just 1.60.
Brady Coffman, Grinnell
Coffman finished his junior season with 38 runs scored, 46 hits, 14 doubles, two triples and three homers, driving in 28 with eight steals.
Colton Duerling, Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Duerling did it with his arm and bat, going 7-1 with an earned run average just over two while hitting .394 with four doubles, four triples, 27 RBI and 14 steals.
Keaton Fenn, Dallas Center-Grimes
Feen went 9-2 with 109 strikeouts and a 1.17 earned run average while recording 33 hits including four homers and seven doubles with 26 RBI.
Ty Fuller, Clear Creek-Amana
Fuller put together a season in which he hit .445 with 30 RBI, 40 runs and 57 total hits including 17 doubles.
Taitn Gray, Dallas Center-Grimes
Gray hit an eye-popping .538 at the 4A level, recording 13 doubles with 39 RBI and 37 runs scored.
Cole Griffith, North Linn
Griffith went 7-2 with 54 strikeouts in 49 innings, sporting an earned run average of 1.57. He stole 34 bases and had 48 hits with eight doubles, three triples, 43 runs scored and 29 RBI.
Milo Kelley, Davenport Central
Along with handling catching duties, Kelley hit .418 with four homers, 14 doubles, a triple and 45 RBI, scoring 32 runs himself.
Isaiah Kettler, Pella
Kettler hit .510 with 17 doubles, four triples and three home runs, driving in 35 while scoring 40 times and stealing 23 bases.
Carson Maston, Lynnville-Sully
Maston posted a perfect 9-0 record, striking out 98 over 58 innings pitched with a 0.97 earned run average. He also hit .434 with 32 RBI and 43 hits including 12 doubles.
Wrigley Matthys, Bettendorf
With a first name like Wrigley, you have to be good at baseball, Matthys is, hitting .440 with 30 runs, 48 hits, 10 doubles and three triples last year while stealing 36 bases.
Cole Moore, Van Meter
The Bulldogs relied on Moore and he delivered, hitting .451 with three homers, 11 doubles and three triples, scoring 53 runs with 28 steals. Moore also went 6-2 with 85 strikeouts and a 1.39 earned run average.
Maclane Morgan, Clear Creek-Amana
Morgan scored 52 runs and had 53 hits last year including 10 doubles, three triples and two homers, driving in 31 runs and stealing 26 bases.
Foti Rigopoulos, Dubuque Wahlert
With a record of 9-0, Rigopoulos was dominant on the mound, striking out 60 with a 2.02 earned run average.
Pryce Rochford, Edgewood-Colesburg
Rochford hit .466 with six homers, five doubles and a triple, scoring 31 runs.
Jaxton Schroeder, Iowa City High
Schroeder was a threat to steal, swiping 35 bases. He also had 29 runs, 39 hits and drove in 22 with 16 extra-base hits. He also went 7-1 on the hill with 54 strikeouts and a 1.69 earned run average.
Jayce Schwiesow, Saint Ansgar
The multi-sport standout shined on the baseball diamond, hitting .438 with 30 RBI, 29 runs and 35 hits including five doubles. He also went 9-0 on the mound with 98 strikeouts and an earned run average of 0.99.
Tate Slagle, Algona
The University of Iowa recruit hit .481 with seven homers, 12 doubles and five triples, driving in 45 runs while scoring 43 times with 31 steals.
Reed Strohmeyer, Dubuque Hempstead
Strohmeyer hit .450 with 22 steals, two homers, four triples and nine doubles, driving in 32 and scoring 35 runs.
Cameron Templeton, Marquette
Opposing teams knew Templeton would steal, and they still couldn’t stop it, as he was 47-for-47 on the year. He scored 44 runs with 38 hits, generating 24 walks.
Landon Waldschmitt, Remsen St. Mary’s
Part of an incredible junior class for the Hawks, Waldschmitt owned a 6-1 record with 60 strikeouts in just under 50 innings and a 2.26 earned run average.
Mason Waterbury, Iowa Central Liberty
An ace, Waterbury went 10-0 with 68 strikeouts and just three earned runs allowed over 61 innings pitched.