Iowa High School Basketball Prospect Makes College Choice
One of the top Iowa high school boys basketball prospects in the state has made his college decision official.
Shay Stephens, a senior at Burlington Notre Dame High School, committed to Western Illinois University recently.
The 6-foot-4 senior averaged nearly 21 points per game with just under eight rebounds and 6.5 assists per game last season, helping the Nikes reach a substate final. He shot 51 percent from the field and 37 percent from the 3-point line.
As for his recruitment and commitment, Stephens told The Hawk Eye “It was kind of sudden. I took a visit and I really liked it.”
“I really like the coaches and the team all came over and introduced themselves to me,” he added. “They were all very welcoming. That was a big thing for me. I watched them practice and I decided this is the place I want to be.”
Shay Stephens Made Big-TIme Jump in Stats from Sophomore to Junior Seasons
Stephens also averaged nearly three assists and a block per game for Burlington Notre Dame, who will also return starters Eli Oleson and Payne Prottsman along with rotation regulars L.J. Harris, Tatum Warner and Griffin Kies this coming season.
It was a massive jump for Stephens from his sophomore to junior years, as he posted 11 points with 4.4 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game on 39 percent shooting from the field.
This past summer, Stephens played for Murray Elite on the AAU circuit.