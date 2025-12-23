Iowa High School Boys Basketball Class Rankings Released

High School

First set of official boys basketball rankings revealed in Iowa

Northwest’s Isaiah Oliver (20) dunks the ball late in the game against Southeast Polk on Dec. 19, 2025, at Waukee Northwest. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first Iowa High School Athletic Association set of rankings for the 2026-26 boys basketball season has been released.

With these rankings playing a key factor, the IHSAA will determine where to send teams for the postseason, including seeding for the state tournament. 

The Top 10 were put together by an assigned committee including two former coaches, one media member and three IHSAA staff members.

High School on SI has compiled a state Top 25 that includes teams from all four classifications.

Waukee Northwest, Ballard, Unity Christian, St. Edmond At Top Of Respective Classes

Top-ranked teams include Waukee Northwest in Class 4A, Ballard in Class 3A, Unity Christian in Class 2A and St. Edmond in Class 1A. 

Here are the Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball rankings:

Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball Rankings

Class 4A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. Cedar Falls
  3. Dowling Catholic
  4. Dubuque Senior
  5. Muscatine
  6. Waukee
  7. Ames
  8. Bettendorf
  9. Pleasant Valley
  10. Des Moines Roosevelt

Class 3A

  1. Ballard
  2. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  3. Clear Lake
  4. Storm Lake
  5. Pella
  6. ADM
  7. Solon
  8. Nevada
  9. Knoxville
  10. Center Point-Urbana

Class 2A

  1. Unity Christian
  2. Kuemper Catholic
  3. Treynor
  4. Iowa City Regina
  5. Hull Western Christian
  6. Denver
  7. Cherokee
  8. Tri-Center
  9. Union Community
  10. Mid-Prairie

Class 1A

  1. St. Edmond
  2. Wapsie Valley
  3. MMCRU
  4. Notre Dame, Burlington
  5. Boyden-Hull
  6. Marquette Catholic
  7. Bishop Garrigan
  8. Coon Rapids-Bayard
  9. Woodbine
  10. Bellevue

