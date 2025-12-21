High School

Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 22, 2025

Big win for Waukee Northwest over rival Waukee highlights this past week

Dana Becker

Waukee Northwest head coach Brett Watson talks with his players on Dec. 19, 2025, at Waukee Northwest.
Waukee Northwest head coach Brett Watson talks with his players on Dec. 19, 2025, at Waukee Northwest. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, and Waukee Northwest has a lot of all three things.

The Wolves, proverbial favorites in Class 4A, showed why with a pair of wins over Waukee and Southeast Polk this past weekend.

Cedar Falls remains a firm No. 2 this week as Storm Lake replaced Waukee at No. 3.

Here is the High School on SI Iowa boys basketball Top 25 state rankings:

Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 22, 2025

1. Waukee Northwest (Class 4A, 7-0)

Previous Rank: No. 1

Last Week: The Wolves handled intra-city rival Waukee, following that up with wins over Southeast Polk and Sioux City East.

2. Cedar Falls (4A, 5-0)

Previous Rank: No. 2

Last Week: The Tigers had no trouble with Cedar Rapids Kennedy or Ankeny, holding them both under 45 points.

3. Storm Lake (3A, 6-0)

Previous Rank: No. 4

Last Week: Jaidyn Coon and the Tornadoes capped off 2025 with another pair of 80-plus performances.

4. Dowling Catholic (4A, 6-0)

Previous Rank: No. 6

Last Week: After escaping vs. Johnston, the Maroons handled Waukee, 59-46.

5. Dubuque Senior (4A, 4-0)

Previous Rank: No. 7

Last Week: A big win for the Rams over Dubuque Wahlert, 77-62.

6. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3A, 4-0)

Previous Rank: No. 8

Last Week: A showdown with Dowling Catholic awaits the Saints in early 2026.

7. Ames (4A, 6-0)

Previous Rank: No. 10

Last Week: The Little Cyclones just continue rolling, earning two more wins this past week.

8. Clear Lake (3A, 4-0)

Previous Rank: No. 11

Last Week: The Lions continue to roll opponents, this time Humboldt.

9. St. Edmond (1A, 5-0)

Previous Rank: No. 12

Last Week: Hunter Horn and the Gaels continue to march right along with a showdown at Clear Lake in early January.

10. Ballard (3A, 6-0)

Previous Rank: No. 16

Last Week: A big win over ADM is just part of a strong start to the season.

11. Unity Christian (2A, 7-0)

Previous Rank: No. 13

12. Kuemper Catholic (2A, 4-1)

Previous Rank: No. 14

13. Waukee (4A, 4-2)

Previous Rank: No. 3

14. ADM (3A, 5-1)

Previous Rank: No. 5

15. Boyden-Hull (1A, 5-1)

Previous Rank: No. 17

16. Des Moines Roosevelt (4A, 2-1)

Previous Rank: No. 18

17. Council Bluffs Lincoln (4A, 4-0)

Previous Rank: No. 19

18. Indianola (4A, 4-0)

Previous Rank: No. 21

19. Pella (3A, 6-0)

Previous Rank: No. 22

20. Aplington-Parkersburg (2A, 5-1)

Previous Rank: No. 24

21. Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A, 6-0)

Previous Rank: Unranked

22. Woodbine (1A, 6-1)

Previous Rank: No. 15

23. Solon (3A, 7-0)

Previous Rank: Unranked

24. Keokuk (3A, 4-1)

Previous Rank: Unranked

25. Sioux City East (4A, 4-2)

Previous Rank: No. 25

Dropped out: No. 9 Ankeny; No. 20 Lewis Central; No. 23 Wahlert Catholic.

Published |Modified
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa