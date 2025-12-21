Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 22, 2025
Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, and Waukee Northwest has a lot of all three things.
The Wolves, proverbial favorites in Class 4A, showed why with a pair of wins over Waukee and Southeast Polk this past weekend.
Cedar Falls remains a firm No. 2 this week as Storm Lake replaced Waukee at No. 3.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa boys basketball Top 25 state rankings:
1. Waukee Northwest (Class 4A, 7-0)
Previous Rank: No. 1
Last Week: The Wolves handled intra-city rival Waukee, following that up with wins over Southeast Polk and Sioux City East.
2. Cedar Falls (4A, 5-0)
Previous Rank: No. 2
Last Week: The Tigers had no trouble with Cedar Rapids Kennedy or Ankeny, holding them both under 45 points.
3. Storm Lake (3A, 6-0)
Previous Rank: No. 4
Last Week: Jaidyn Coon and the Tornadoes capped off 2025 with another pair of 80-plus performances.
4. Dowling Catholic (4A, 6-0)
Previous Rank: No. 6
Last Week: After escaping vs. Johnston, the Maroons handled Waukee, 59-46.
5. Dubuque Senior (4A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 7
Last Week: A big win for the Rams over Dubuque Wahlert, 77-62.
6. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 8
Last Week: A showdown with Dowling Catholic awaits the Saints in early 2026.
7. Ames (4A, 6-0)
Previous Rank: No. 10
Last Week: The Little Cyclones just continue rolling, earning two more wins this past week.
8. Clear Lake (3A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 11
Last Week: The Lions continue to roll opponents, this time Humboldt.
9. St. Edmond (1A, 5-0)
Previous Rank: No. 12
Last Week: Hunter Horn and the Gaels continue to march right along with a showdown at Clear Lake in early January.
10. Ballard (3A, 6-0)
Previous Rank: No. 16
Last Week: A big win over ADM is just part of a strong start to the season.
11. Unity Christian (2A, 7-0)
Previous Rank: No. 13
12. Kuemper Catholic (2A, 4-1)
Previous Rank: No. 14
13. Waukee (4A, 4-2)
Previous Rank: No. 3
14. ADM (3A, 5-1)
Previous Rank: No. 5
15. Boyden-Hull (1A, 5-1)
Previous Rank: No. 17
16. Des Moines Roosevelt (4A, 2-1)
Previous Rank: No. 18
17. Council Bluffs Lincoln (4A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 19
18. Indianola (4A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 21
19. Pella (3A, 6-0)
Previous Rank: No. 22
20. Aplington-Parkersburg (2A, 5-1)
Previous Rank: No. 24
21. Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A, 6-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
22. Woodbine (1A, 6-1)
Previous Rank: No. 15
23. Solon (3A, 7-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
24. Keokuk (3A, 4-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
25. Sioux City East (4A, 4-2)
Previous Rank: No. 25
Dropped out: No. 9 Ankeny; No. 20 Lewis Central; No. 23 Wahlert Catholic.