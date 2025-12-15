Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025
Behind key wins last week, Iowa high school boys basketball fans are set for a fun early-season matchup when Waukee Northwest and Waukee meet for the first time.
The intra-city rivals have a second date on the schedule, and could always meet for a third time in the postseason.
For now, it will be a battle of No. 1 and No. 3, as the Wolves enter off wins over defending Class 4A state champion Valley and Johnston. They are averaging nearly 70 points per game and are led by Landon Davis and Colin Rice.
The Warriors are putting up 77 points a night behind Texas A&M dual-sport commit Evan Jacobson.
Between those two is Cedar Falls, as Ames was a big mover this week in the state power rankings. The Little Cyclones climbed from 17th to 10th after clipping Des Moines Roosevelt and besting Dallas Center-Grimes.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa boys basketball Top 25 state rankings:
1. Waukee Northwest (Class 4A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 1
Last Week: The stage is set for the first intra-city battle of the year with Waukee.
2. Cedar Falls (4A, 3-0)
Previous Rank: No. 2
Last Week: The Tigers have a tough road to finish 2025, playing Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Ankeny and Western Dubuque.
3. Waukee (4A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 3
Last Week: A close in over Ankeny kept the Warriors perfect on the young season.
4. Storm Lake (3A, 3-0)
Previous Rank: No. 4
Last Week: Jaidyn Coon and the Tornadoes are winning by 41 points a game.
5. ADM (3A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 5
Last Week: In four games, the Tigers have posted an average margin of victory of almost 26 points.
6. Dowling Catholic (4A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 7
Last Week: The Maroons roughed up rival Valley, 73-40.
7. Dubuque Senior (4A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 8
Last Week: The Rams trounced Dubuque Hempstead, 72-34.
8. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 10
Last Week: The Saints had no trouble with Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 75-40.
9. Ankeny (4A, 3-1)
Previous Rank: No. 9
Last Week: Waukee clipped the Hawks in a close one, 66-59.
10. Ames (4A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 17
Last Week: The Little Cyclones got by Des Moines Roosevelt and are holding opponents to 34.5 points per game.
11. Clear Lake (3A, 1-0)
Previous Rank: No. 11
12. St. Edmond (1A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 12
13. Unity Christian (2A, 5-0)
Previous Rank: No. 13
14. Kuemper Catholic (2A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 14
15. Woodbine (1A, 5-0)
Previous Rank: No. 16
16. Ballard (3A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: No. 18
17. Boyden-Hull (1A, 2-1)
Previous Rank: No. 22
18. Des Moines Roosevelt (4A, 2-1)
Previous Rank: No. 24
19. Council Bluffs Lincoln (4A, 3-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
20. Lewis Central (4A, 3-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
21. Indianola (4A, 3-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
22. Pella (3A, 4-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
23. Wahlert Catholic (3A, 3-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
24. Aplington-Parkersburg (2A, 3-1)
Previous Rank: No. 15
25. Sioux City East (4A, 2-1)
Previous Rank: No. 6
Dropped out: No. 19 Iowa City West; No. 20 Linn-Mar; No. 21 Grand View Christian; No. 23 North Scott; No. 25 Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Others receiving votes: Sergeant Bluff-Luton; MOC-Floyd Valley.